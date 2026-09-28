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French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Swiftair Found Guilty of Corporate Manslaughter in 2014 Mali Plane Crash

Details and Implications of the Swiftair Verdict

Background of the Crash

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Paris Criminal Court found Spanish company Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter on Monday over the 2014 crash of an Air Algerie flight that killed 116 people in northern Mali.

Legal Proceedings and Company Response

Swiftair's Defense and Legal Arguments

Swiftair has denied the charges and attempted to have the case halted on the grounds that it could not be tried in France because a Spanish court had already dropped the case. 

French Court Ruling and Penalties

However, a French judge ordered the company to pay the maximum fine of €225,000 after a three-week trial earlier this year over the crash of a Swiftair-owned MD-83 airliner.

Swiftair, which has 10 days to appeal the ruling, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Crash Circumstances and Investigation Findings

Events Leading to the Crash

Air Algerie Flight AH5017 hit the ground less than an hour after it left the Burkinabe capital of Ouagadougou, killing everyone on board, about half of whom were French. Investigators said the aircraft went out of control when it was hit by ice as an anti-icing system remained switched off.

Prosecutors' Allegations

Prosecutors alleged negligence in the way Swiftair pilots, operating the flight on behalf of Air Algerie, were trained to deal with icy conditions and erratic data readings.

Swiftair's Response to Allegations

Swiftair blamed shortcomings in regulation and manuals.

Court's Final Judgement

In Monday's judgement, the court rejected some prosecution arguments about poor training but said the captain had not had a proper proficiency check and the crew had not had the required number of refresher flights after a period of inactivity. 

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Tim Hepher and Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Swiftair found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in France over the 2014 crash of Flight AH5017 that killed 116 people; fined €225,000 (maximum penalty)
  • Investigators attributed the crash to ice obstruction of engine sensors and crew’s lack of proper training and proficiency checks (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Swiftair will appeal within 10 days and had argued that procedural delays in France breached double jeopardy rules, and blamed regulation and manual shortcomings rather than pilot negligence (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Swiftair found guilty of corporate manslaughter?
Swiftair was found guilty due to inadequate pilot training and failure to conduct proper proficiency checks, leading to the 2014 Air Algerie crash in Mali.
What penalty did the French court impose on Swiftair?
The Paris Criminal Court ordered Swiftair to pay the maximum fine of €225,000 for corporate manslaughter.
What caused the crash of Air Algerie Flight AH5017?
Investigators found the plane went out of control after being hit by ice, as the anti-icing system remained off.
Can Swiftair appeal the court's decision?
Yes, Swiftair has 10 days to appeal the French court's ruling on the corporate manslaughter charge.
How many people died in the 2014 Mali plane crash?
All 116 people on board Air Algerie Flight AH5017 died in the crash.

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