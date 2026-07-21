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Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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David Martinez Reduces Shareholding in Banco Sabadell After Selling 1.6% Stake

Key Developments in David Martinez's Banco Sabadell Stake

Details of the Stake Sale

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - David Martinez, one of Banco Sabadell's largest shareholders who stepped down from the Spanish lender's board last year, has sold a stake of nearly 1.6% in the bank, according to stock market supervisor data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Current Holdings After Sale

• Following his disposal of the 1.558% stake in Sabadell, Martinez still retains a 1.937% holding in Spain's fourth-biggest lender - worth around €300 million ($343 million)at Monday's closing price.

Transaction Details

• Neither the price of the transaction nor the identity of the buyer or buyers has been disclosed.

Context Around the Sale

Martinez's Position on BBVA Takeover

• Martinez was the largest individual shareholder who signalled he would accept the hostile takeover offer for Sabadell launched by larger rival BBVA, which ultimately failed.

Board's Response to BBVA Offer

• The remainder of Sabadell's board had told shareholders to reject the revised offer of around €17 billion, arguing it still undervalued the bank.($1 = 0.8753 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona and)

Key Takeaways

  • David Martínez stepped down from Sabadell’s board in November and was a rare supporter of BBVA’s failed takeover bid, creating tension with the bank’s leadership (elpais.com)
  • His remaining 1.937% stake, composed solely of voting rights, amounts to around 4.88 million shares, worth about €15.64 million at €3.2 each (elpais.com)
  • The sale drops him below the 3% regulatory threshold for significant shareholders, signaling a reduced influence over Sabadell’s future (elnacional.cat)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Banco Sabadell did David Martinez sell?
David Martinez sold a stake of nearly 1.6% in Banco Sabadell.
How much of Banco Sabadell does David Martinez still own?
After the sale, Martinez retains a 1.937% holding in the bank.
Was the price of the Sabadell share transaction disclosed?
No, the price of the transaction or the identity of the buyers was not disclosed.
What role did David Martinez play in the BBVA takeover attempt of Sabadell?
Martinez was the largest individual shareholder who signalled he would accept the BBVA takeover offer.
Why did Sabadell's board oppose the BBVA revised offer?
The board urged shareholders to reject it, arguing that the €17 billion offer undervalued the bank.

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