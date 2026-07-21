David Martinez Reduces Shareholding in Banco Sabadell After Selling 1.6% Stake

Key Developments in David Martinez's Banco Sabadell Stake

Details of the Stake Sale

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - David Martinez, one of Banco Sabadell's largest shareholders who stepped down from the Spanish lender's board last year, has sold a stake of nearly 1.6% in the bank, according to stock market supervisor data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Current Holdings After Sale

• Following his disposal of the 1.558% stake in Sabadell, Martinez still retains a 1.937% holding in Spain's fourth-biggest lender - worth around €300 million ($343 million)at Monday's closing price.

Transaction Details

• Neither the price of the transaction nor the identity of the buyer or buyers has been disclosed.

Context Around the Sale

Martinez's Position on BBVA Takeover

• Martinez was the largest individual shareholder who signalled he would accept the hostile takeover offer for Sabadell launched by larger rival BBVA, which ultimately failed.

Board's Response to BBVA Offer

• The remainder of Sabadell's board had told shareholders to reject the revised offer of around €17 billion, arguing it still undervalued the bank.($1 = 0.8753 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona and)