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UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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UK weapons maker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister

Market Reaction to Finance Minister Appointment

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - London-listed defense stocks rose on Tuesday, outperforming European peers, a day after Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed former defence minister John Healey as finance minister.

Background on John Healey's Appointment

Healey, in June, resigned from Keir Starmer's previous administration saying the then prime minister had been "unable" and the finance ministry "unwilling" to find the money to keep the country safe. 

Implications for Military Funding

Andrew Wishart, senior UK economist at Berenberg, said that Healey’s resignation as defence secretary because of insufficient funding "suggests that he will raise military expenditure", though how he will raise the revenue "remains to be seen." 

Stock Market Performance

UK Defense Companies

Babcock International, Qinetiq, and BAE Systems

Babcock International shares rose 6.7%, Qinetiq gained 3.3% and BAE Systems added 3.1%.

European Market Context

The broader European aerospace and defence index gained 1.15%.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin, editing by Alun John)

Key Takeaways

  • John Healey, who resigned last month over defence funding frustrations, was named UK Finance Minister by new PM Andy Burnham on July 20, signalling stronger military investment ahead (live.euronext.com).
  • Markets responded positively, with London-listed defence stocks outperforming: Babcock International rose 6.8%, Qinetiq gained 4.5%, BAE Systems added 3.1%, while the composite European aerospace & defence index climbed about 1% (live.euronext.com).
  • Healey’s dual background — both as former Defence Secretary critical of prior funding inadequacies and as a Treasury minister under Blair — positions him as a credible advocate for reindustrialisation and defence spending, reassuring investors (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK armsmaker stocks rise?
Stocks rose after John Healey, the former defence minister, was appointed as finance minister, raising hopes for increased defense spending.
Which UK defense companies saw share increases?
Babcock International rose 6.8%, Qinetiq gained 4.5%, and BAE Systems added 3.1%.
Who is the new UK finance minister?
John Healey, the former defence minister, was appointed as finance minister by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
How did UK defense stocks perform compared to European peers?
UK defense stocks outperformed their European counterparts after the finance minister appointment.

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