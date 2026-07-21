UK weapons maker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister
Market Reaction to Finance Minister Appointment
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - London-listed defense stocks rose on Tuesday, outperforming European peers, a day after Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed former defence minister John Healey as finance minister.
Background on John Healey's Appointment
Healey, in June, resigned from Keir Starmer's previous administration saying the then prime minister had been "unable" and the finance ministry "unwilling" to find the money to keep the country safe.
Implications for Military Funding
Andrew Wishart, senior UK economist at Berenberg, said that Healey’s resignation as defence secretary because of insufficient funding "suggests that he will raise military expenditure", though how he will raise the revenue "remains to be seen."
Stock Market Performance
UK Defense Companies
Babcock International, Qinetiq, and BAE Systems
Babcock International shares rose 6.7%, Qinetiq gained 3.3% and BAE Systems added 3.1%.
European Market Context
The broader European aerospace and defence index gained 1.15%.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin, editing by Alun John)