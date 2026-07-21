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Finance

UK's Revolution Beauty says first quarter 2027 ahead of expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Earnings Cosmetics

Revolution Beauty Outperforms in Q1 2027 After Strong Turnaround Measures

Revolution Beauty's Financial Performance and Strategic Turnaround

July 21 (Reuters) - Cosmetics group Revolution Beauty on Tuesday said business is improving in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 as the firm's turnaround plan helped it beat its own expectations in the first quarter.

Key Earnings Highlights

Here are a few more details on the company's earnings:

Adjusted Core Loss and Profit Transition

• Adjusted core loss of £8.2 million ($11.03 million) for the year ended February 28, 2026.

• Company swung to £4.3 million adjusted core profit in the second half, compared to a £12.5 million loss in the first half.

Turnaround Strategy and Leadership Changes

Role of Founders in Strategic Reset

• Revolution Beauty roped in founders Tom Allsworth and Adam Minto in August last year to reset the struggling brand's strategy, draw in equity injections and negotiate new licensing deals, with the former returning to the role of CEO.

Consideration of Sale and Takeover Offer

• Prior to the co-founders' return, the company was considering a sale after receiving a takeover offer, amid a review of operations.

Operational Improvements and Future Outlook

Negotiations and Cost Mitigation

• The company said it has successfully negotiated price adjustments with U.S. retailers to mitigate tariff costs, which is expected to benefit in fiscal 2027.

CEO Statement on Progress

• "We have delivered against our initial priorities and taken decisive steps to restore operational stability, simplify the cost base, improve execution and rebuild confidence with our partners and stakeholders," said CEO Tom Allsworth.

($1 = £0.7437)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted core loss narrowed to £8.2 m for FY26, with H2 swinging to a £4.3 m profit, driven by turnaround measures and founder-led leadership (investegate.co.uk).
  • Q1 FY27 saw positive EBITDA and flat year‑on‑year sales, supported by 26 % growth in direct‑to‑consumer via TikTok Shop (investegate.co.uk).
  • Founders Tom Allsworth (now CEO) and Adam Minto (consultant) spearheaded the reset since August 2025, raising fresh equity and securing tariff relief with U.S. retailers (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Revolution Beauty perform in the first quarter of 2027?
The company reported results ahead of expectations, driven by its turnaround strategy and operational improvements.
What financial results did Revolution Beauty report for the year ended February 2026?
It posted an adjusted core loss of £8.2 million but achieved a £4.3 million profit in the second half, reversing a prior loss.
Who returned to lead Revolution Beauty’s turnaround?
Founders Tom Allsworth and Adam Minto rejoined in August last year, with Allsworth resuming the role of CEO.
What actions did Revolution Beauty take to support its recovery?
The company implemented strategic cost cuts, negotiated price adjustments with U.S. retailers, and reset its business strategy.
How is Revolution Beauty addressing tariff costs in the United States?
Revolution Beauty has renegotiated prices with U.S. retailers to mitigate tariff impacts, benefiting future results.

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