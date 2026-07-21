Revolution Beauty Outperforms in Q1 2027 After Strong Turnaround Measures

Revolution Beauty's Financial Performance and Strategic Turnaround

July 21 (Reuters) - Cosmetics group Revolution Beauty on Tuesday said business is improving in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 as the firm's turnaround plan helped it beat its own expectations in the first quarter.

Key Earnings Highlights

Here are a few more details on the company's earnings:

Adjusted Core Loss and Profit Transition

• Adjusted core loss of £8.2 million ($11.03 million) for the year ended February 28, 2026.

• Company swung to £4.3 million adjusted core profit in the second half, compared to a £12.5 million loss in the first half.

Turnaround Strategy and Leadership Changes

Role of Founders in Strategic Reset

• Revolution Beauty roped in founders Tom Allsworth and Adam Minto in August last year to reset the struggling brand's strategy, draw in equity injections and negotiate new licensing deals, with the former returning to the role of CEO.

Consideration of Sale and Takeover Offer

• Prior to the co-founders' return, the company was considering a sale after receiving a takeover offer, amid a review of operations.

Operational Improvements and Future Outlook

Negotiations and Cost Mitigation

• The company said it has successfully negotiated price adjustments with U.S. retailers to mitigate tariff costs, which is expected to benefit in fiscal 2027.

CEO Statement on Progress

• "We have delivered against our initial priorities and taken decisive steps to restore operational stability, simplify the cost base, improve execution and rebuild confidence with our partners and stakeholders," said CEO Tom Allsworth.

($1 = £0.7437)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)