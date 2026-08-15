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Headlines

German wildfire near Belgian border under control, local authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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Wildfire in Western Germany Near Belgian Border Brought Under Control

Stabilization Efforts and Ongoing Response

Evacuation and Immediate Threats

HUERTGENWALD, Germany, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A wildfire in western Germany that forced the evacuation of thousands of people on Friday has stabilised, local authorities said on Saturday, although residents were still barred from returning home.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the village of Gey, near the Belgian border, on Friday after the fire came within 300 metres (1,000 ft) of the community.

Fire Service Updates

"We are satisfied with how things are progressing. Specifically, this means that the fire has not spread any further," Peter Berndgen, fire service spokesperson for the district in Dueren, told reporters.

"The situation has stabilised somewhat."

Continued Precautions and Weather Concerns

The evacuation order for Gey was likely to remain in place through Saturday, Berndgen said, adding that authorities would review the situation later in the day.

Emergency services were also preparing for stronger northerly winds later on Saturday, the Dueren district said in a separate statement, adding it remained unclear how they might affect the fire.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Kranz in Huertgenwald and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfire near Gey has stabilized and stopped spreading, according to local fire service spokesperson Peter Berndgen.
  • More than 2,000 people were evacuated from Gey as flames approached within 300 m of the village.
  • Authorities remain cautious — evacuation remains and crews are preparing for stronger northerly winds today.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the wildfire occur in Germany?
The wildfire occurred near the village of Gey in Huertgenwald, close to the Belgian border in western Germany.
How many people were evacuated due to the wildfire?
More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the village of Gey as the fire approached their community.
Is the wildfire under control?
Authorities reported that the wildfire has stabilised and has not spread further, although the evacuation order remains in place.
Why are residents still barred from returning home?
Residents remain barred due to potential risks and authorities are monitoring the situation, especially with expected stronger northerly winds.
Who provided updates on the wildfire situation?
Peter Berndgen, fire service spokesperson for Dueren district, and local emergency services provided updates on the response.

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