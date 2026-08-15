Wildfire in Western Germany Near Belgian Border Brought Under Control

Stabilization Efforts and Ongoing Response

Evacuation and Immediate Threats

HUERTGENWALD, Germany, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A wildfire in western Germany that forced the evacuation of thousands of people on Friday has stabilised, local authorities said on Saturday, although residents were still barred from returning home.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the village of Gey, near the Belgian border, on Friday after the fire came within 300 metres (1,000 ft) of the community.

Fire Service Updates

"We are satisfied with how things are progressing. Specifically, this means that the fire has not spread any further," Peter Berndgen, fire service spokesperson for the district in Dueren, told reporters.

"The situation has stabilised somewhat."

Continued Precautions and Weather Concerns

The evacuation order for Gey was likely to remain in place through Saturday, Berndgen said, adding that authorities would review the situation later in the day.

Emergency services were also preparing for stronger northerly winds later on Saturday, the Dueren district said in a separate statement, adding it remained unclear how they might affect the fire.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Kranz in Huertgenwald and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt. Editing by Mark Potter)