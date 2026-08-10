Seven Uzbek Citizens Dead in Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region
Details and Context of the Drone Attack
Official Statement from Uzbek Consulate
TASHKENT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in a drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan said.
Information on the Victims
The consulate did not immediately provide further details about the victims.
Casualties and Impact of the Attack
Local Authorities’ Report
Earlier local authorities said that at least 13 people were killed, including a child, and 39 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan region.
Uzbek Migrant Workers in Russia
Economic and Social Context
Between two and three million citizens of Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country, work in Russia, with the Uzbek economy partly based on remittances from migrants.
Uzbekistan’s Diplomatic Position on the War
Balancing Relations with Russia and Ukraine
Uzbekistan has struck a diplomatic balance on the war in Ukraine, maintaining close ties with Russia while also stressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Muhammadsharif MamatkulovWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Felix Light; Editing by Toby Chopra)