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Seven Uzbek citizens killed in drone attack on Russia's Tatarstan region, consulate says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Seven Uzbek citizens killed in drone attack on Russia's Tatarstan region, consulate says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Seven Uzbek Citizens Dead in Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region

Details and Context of the Drone Attack

Official Statement from Uzbek Consulate

TASHKENT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in a drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan said.

Information on the Victims

The consulate did not immediately provide further details about the victims.

Casualties and Impact of the Attack

Local Authorities’ Report

Earlier local authorities said that at least 13 people were killed, including a child, and 39 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan region.

Uzbek Migrant Workers in Russia

Economic and Social Context

Between two and three million citizens of Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country, work in Russia, with the Uzbek economy partly based on remittances from migrants.

Uzbekistan’s Diplomatic Position on the War

Balancing Relations with Russia and Ukraine

Uzbekistan has struck a diplomatic balance on the war in Ukraine, maintaining close ties with Russia while also stressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muhammadsharif MamatkulovWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Felix Light; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Seven Uzbek citizens were confirmed killed in the Nizhnekamsk drone attack; total Russian-reported casualties range from 12 to 13 dead and up to 48 injured.
  • Nizhnekamsk’s industrial and civilian infrastructure, including oil and petrochemical facilities, was targeted in one of Ukraine’s deeper strikes inside Russia’s Volga region.
  • Uzbekistan remains economically exposed due to reliance on remittances: in Q1 2026, it received $3.8 billion in remittances—about 72 % from Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Uzbek citizens were killed in the Tatarstan drone attack?
Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in the drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region, according to the Uzbek consulate.
Who was responsible for the drone attack in Tatarstan region?
Local authorities attributed the drone attack on the Tatarstan region to Ukrainian forces.
Where did the drone attack occur in Russia's Tatarstan region?
The drone attack took place in the city of Nizhnekamsk, which is in the Tatarstan region of Russia.
How many people were killed and injured in the Tatarstan drone attack overall?
At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and 39 injured in the attack.
Why are many Uzbek citizens working in Russia?
Between two and three million Uzbek citizens work in Russia, with their remittances being crucial to Uzbekistan's economy.

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