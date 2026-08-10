Seven Uzbek Citizens Dead in Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region

Details and Context of the Drone Attack

Official Statement from Uzbek Consulate

TASHKENT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in a drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan said.

Information on the Victims

The consulate did not immediately provide further details about the victims.

Casualties and Impact of the Attack

Local Authorities’ Report

Earlier local authorities said that at least 13 people were killed, including a child, and 39 injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on industrial and civilian targets in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan region.

Uzbek Migrant Workers in Russia

Economic and Social Context

Between two and three million citizens of Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country, work in Russia, with the Uzbek economy partly based on remittances from migrants.

Uzbekistan’s Diplomatic Position on the War

Balancing Relations with Russia and Ukraine

Uzbekistan has struck a diplomatic balance on the war in Ukraine, maintaining close ties with Russia while also stressing support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muhammadsharif MamatkulovWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Felix Light; Editing by Toby Chopra)