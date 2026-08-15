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Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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Russia Says Summer Campaign Secures 19 Ukrainian Settlements in Southeast

Russian Military Operations and Territorial Advances in Ukraine

Overview of Russian Claims

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian troops have taken control of 19 settlements in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over their summer campaign, the Russian defence ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry cited a report by Pyotr Bolgarev, commander of the eastern group of forces. It did not name the settlements.

Recent Developments in Zaporizhzhia

Separately, the ministry said its forces had recently taken control of the settlement of Rybalskoye in Zaporizhzhia region, news agency Interfax reported. 

Verification and Independent Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Context of the Conflict

Russian advances on the frontline have slowed this year even as Moscow has intensified its ballistic strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces had recaptured 745 square km (288 square miles) of Russian-held land this year across the southeastern front.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s MoD announced capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions during its summer campaign, also claiming seizure of Rybalskoye, though the specific settlements were unnamed (criticalthreats.org).
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) challenges Russian assertions, observing only 19 settlements and ~572 sq km captured since the start of 2026—substantially less than what Russian statements suggest (english.nv.ua).
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskiy counters that Ukrainian forces have recaptured 745 sq km (288 sq miles) of territory this year in the southeastern front (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many settlements did Russian forces claim to capture in southeastern Ukraine?
Russian troops claim to have taken control of 19 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions during their summer campaign.
Which regions are mentioned in Russia's report of captured settlements?
The regions mentioned are Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.
Was the capture of Rybalskoye independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports regarding the capture of Rybalskoye.
How much land did Ukraine claim to recapture in 2024?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured 745 square kilometers of Russian-held land this year.
Have Russian advances changed pace this year?
Russian advances on the frontline have slowed this year, despite intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities.

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