Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Wildfire Situation and Response in Southern France

Current Status of the Aude Wildfire

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Firefighters were battling to bring a wildfire in the Aude region of southern France under control on Thursday, as the country grappled with the lingering effects of Europe's recent heatwave.

Weather Conditions and Risks

The local administration for the Aude area, near the border with Spain, wrote on X that weather conditions remained unfavourable due to high winds that risked fanning the flames.

Impact on Local Areas

Smoke Spread and Airport Disruptions

On Wednesday night, strong winds spread the smell of smoke across the region, including to the Marseille airport where pilots on at least one flight landing there reassured passengers the smell was not coming from their aircraft, a Reuters witness said.

Other Wildfires in the Region

Another wildfire had been brought under control in the Lancon area of southern France, the local fire brigade said.

Heatwave Effects and Warnings

Weather Office Alerts

France's weather office has warned that another spell of extreme heat could hit next week. Health authorities estimate the previous heatwave may have caused around 1,000 excess deaths in the country during record-breaking temperatures.

(Reporting by Manon Cruz, Alessandro Parodi, Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Joe Bavier)