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Finance

Three killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod, Russian authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Three Killed, 25 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod: Russian Officials

Details of the Drone Attack and Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 25 injured in a Ukrainian overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, local authorities said on Sunday.

Damage to Infrastructure

Fires and Building Damage

Alexander Shuvayev, acting governor of Belgorod region, said the attack sparked fires in two apartment buildings that were later extinguished by emergency services. He said a large number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

Russian Defense Response

Drone Interceptions

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Other Affected Regions

Novorossiysk Port Incident

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian export port on the Black Sea, drone debris fell on two facilities, mayor Alexander Kravchenko said, without identifying the sites.

Bashkortostan Region Incident

Ufa Construction Site Strike

In Russia's Bashkortostan region, a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a crane in the city of Ufa, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing local emergency services. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgorod, close to the Ukraine border, has been a frequent target of drone and missile attacks, with previous deadly strikes including one in May 2024 that killed 19 civilians. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Russian air defenses continue to intercept large-scale Ukrainian drone waves; for instance, on June 6, Russia claimed to destroy 339 Ukrainian drones within 13 hours over multiple regions including Moscow. (internazionale.it)
  • Ukraine’s cross-border drone strikes underscore Russia’s vulnerability even in rear regions like Belgorod, Novorossiysk and Ufa, pointing to persistent threats to Russian infrastructure and civilian areas. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed and injured in the Belgorod drone attack?
Three people were killed and 25 were injured in the overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod.
What damage did the drone attack cause in Belgorod?
The attack sparked fires in two apartment buildings and damaged both residential and non-residential buildings.
How did Russia respond to the Ukrainian drone attacks?
Russia's Defence Ministry said it destroyed over 150 Ukrainian drones across European Russia, Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.
Were other regions in Russia affected by Ukrainian drones?
Yes, Novorossiysk and Bashkortostan also reported damage from drone debris and strikes.

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