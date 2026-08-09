Three Killed, 25 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod: Russian Officials

Details of the Drone Attack and Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 25 injured in a Ukrainian overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, local authorities said on Sunday.

Damage to Infrastructure

Fires and Building Damage

Alexander Shuvayev, acting governor of Belgorod region, said the attack sparked fires in two apartment buildings that were later extinguished by emergency services. He said a large number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

Russian Defense Response

Drone Interceptions

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones over the European part of the country, as well as over Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Other Affected Regions

Novorossiysk Port Incident

In Novorossiysk, a major Russian export port on the Black Sea, drone debris fell on two facilities, mayor Alexander Kravchenko said, without identifying the sites.

Bashkortostan Region Incident

Ufa Construction Site Strike

In Russia's Bashkortostan region, a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a crane in the city of Ufa, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Alexander Smith)