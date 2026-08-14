Italian Police Recover Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse Paintings Stolen from Parma Museum

Recovery of Stolen Masterpieces from Fondazione Magnani Rocca

Details of the Theft and Recovery

ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italian police have recovered three paintings by French masters Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse that were stolen from a museum near the northern city of Parma in March, officials said on Friday.

Police Investigation

Carabinieri officers from Italy's cultural heritage protection unit recovered the works after what police described as a complex investigation. More information was due to be released later in the day.

Details of the Heist

The paintings were taken from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma, during the night of March 22 to 23. Art experts said their estimated value exceeded €9 million ($10.4 million).

Recovered Paintings

The recovered works are Cezanne's "Tasse et Plat de Cerises" ("Cup and Plate of Cherries"), Renoir's "Les Poissons" ("The Fish") and Matisse's "Odalisque sur la Terrasse" ("Odalisque on the Terrace").

Police Footage of the Theft

Police on Friday released a video of the theft, showing two masked burglars entering via a window, grabbing the three paintings off the wall and then immediately exiting the building, in an operation that took less than three minutes.

About the Fondazione Magnani Rocca Collection

The Fondazione Magnani Rocca houses a private collection assembled by the late music critic Luigi Magnani, including works by Titian, Francisco Goya, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Claude Monet, Peter Paul Rubens and Giorgio Morandi.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)