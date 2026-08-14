GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Selwood Asset Management advocates for Louis Hachette market listing change - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates Selwood Asset Management's proposal for Louis Hachette to change its stock market listing, emphasizing potential growth and visibility in the finance sector.
Headlines

Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works stolen from museum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Art Theft Italian News Police Europe

Italian Police Recover Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse Paintings Stolen from Parma Museum

Recovery of Stolen Masterpieces from Fondazione Magnani Rocca

Details of the Theft and Recovery

ROME, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Italian police have recovered three paintings by French masters Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse that were stolen from a museum near the northern city of Parma in March, officials said on Friday.

Police Investigation

Carabinieri officers from Italy's cultural heritage protection unit recovered the works after what police described as a complex investigation. More information was due to be released later in the day.

Details of the Heist

The paintings were taken from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma, during the night of March 22 to 23. Art experts said their estimated value exceeded €9 million ($10.4 million).

Recovered Paintings

The recovered works are Cezanne's "Tasse et Plat de Cerises" ("Cup and Plate of Cherries"), Renoir's "Les Poissons" ("The Fish") and Matisse's "Odalisque sur la Terrasse" ("Odalisque on the Terrace").

Police Footage of the Theft

Police on Friday released a video of the theft, showing two masked burglars entering via a window, grabbing the three paintings off the wall and then immediately exiting the building, in an operation that took less than three minutes.

About the Fondazione Magnani Rocca Collection

The Fondazione Magnani Rocca houses a private collection assembled by the late music critic Luigi Magnani, including works by Titian, Francisco Goya, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Claude Monet, Peter Paul Rubens and Giorgio Morandi.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The recovered paintings include Cezanne’s “Cup and Plate of Cherries,” Renoir’s “Les Poissons,” and Matisse’s “Odalisque on the Terrace,” stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation on the night of March 22–23 and estimated worth over €9 million ($10m) (investing.com).
  • Market sources previously indicated the artworks were likely uninsured due to prohibitive premiums, raising financial exposure for the museum, which is part of a prestigious private collection assembled by Luigi Magnani (investing.com).
  • The theft was executed in under three minutes by a well-organized group, but police surveillance and rapid intervention thwarted further loss; recovery was achieved via detailed investigation including video evidence (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which paintings were recovered by Italian police?
Police recovered Cezanne's 'Tasse et Plat de Cerises,' Renoir's 'Les Poissons,' and Matisse's 'Odalisque sur la Terrasse.'
Where were the artworks stolen from?
The paintings were stolen from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum near Parma, Italy.
When did the museum theft occur?
The theft took place during the night of March 22 to 23.
What is the estimated value of the recovered paintings?
Art experts estimate their combined value to exceed €9 million ($10.4 million).
How did the burglars carry out the theft?
Two masked burglars entered through a window and stole the paintings in less than three minutes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

Spain removes remains of 11th century kings from monastery as wildfire rages

Image for Assad-era officer convicted in Austria returns to Syria a free man, sources say

Assad-era officer convicted in Austria returns to Syria a free man, sources say

Image for France evacuates 525 as new wildfire hits pine woods in the southwest

France evacuates 525 as new wildfire hits pine woods in the southwest

Image for Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland

Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland

Image for Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village

Germany evacuates about 2,000 people as wildfire reaches western village

Image for Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures 36

Wildfire descends on Croatian tourist town, injures 36

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says
Russia seeks answers from US about alleged support for Ukrainian attacks, Lavrov says
Image for Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire
Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire
Image for Siege in Palestinian village draws US criticism as Israeli settlers dig in
Siege in Palestinian village draws US criticism as Israeli settlers dig in
Image for Nigel Farage regains UK parliamentary seat, fights off Count Binface challenge
Nigel Farage regains UK parliamentary seat, fights off Count Binface challenge
Image for UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active
UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active
Image for Israeli settlers divert Palestinian water to fill West Bank pool
Israeli settlers divert Palestinian water to fill West Bank pool
Image for Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface
Reform UK's Nigel Farage to avoid election count against Count Binface
Image for Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort
Image for UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
UK passenger train derailment in southeast England injures 11
Image for Ukraine says Russian elections in occupied areas are illegal
Ukraine says Russian elections in occupied areas are illegal
Image for Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Putin visits disputed island near Japan, drawing Tokyo's ire
Image for Iran, US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
Iran, US make competing claims over control of Strait of Hormuz
View All Headlines Posts