GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Riyadh Air orders 34 Boeing, Airbus widebody jets in expansion push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Riyadh Air orders 34 Boeing, Airbus widebody jets in expansion push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Aviation Markets

Riyadh Air Expands Fleet with 34 Boeing and Airbus Widebody Aircraft Orders

Riyadh Air's Strategic Aircraft Orders and Expansion Plans

Major Orders Announced at Farnborough Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air placed orders for 34 widebody aircraft with both Boeing and Airbus on Monday, as it accelerates its plans to reach more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Deal Details

The airline said it would exercise options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from an order placed in 2023 and convert 20 of those options into the larger 787-10 variant. 

Airbus A350-1000 Confirmed Purchases

Separately, the carrier confirmed the purchase of six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, firming up previously held purchase rights and bringing its total confirmed A350-1000 orders to 31 aircraft.

Operational Growth and Market Positioning

The aircraft orders, the first announced at this year's Farnborough Airshow, come as Riyadh Air ramps up operations following the launch of several new routes since June, seeking to establish Riyadh as a major hub to compete with larger Middle Eastern rivals.

Current Fleet and Destinations

The carrier has already taken delivery of six 787-9 aircraft and currently serves six cities.

Strategic Importance for Saudi Arabia

Alignment with Vision 2030

Backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Riyadh Air is central to the kingdom's strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil and boost tourism and connectivity under its Vision 2030 plan.

Future Connectivity Goals

The carrier has said it aims to connect the Saudi capital to more than 100 destinations worldwide by the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Farnborough, England; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Riyadh Air is exercising options to acquire 28 Boeing 787s—including converting 20 into 787‑10 variants—marking a major fleet scale‑up focused on long‑haul growth.
  • The carrier also confirmed six Airbus A350‑1000 purchases, bringing its confirmed A350‑1000 orders to 31 and reinforcing its ultra‑long‑range capabilities.
  • Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the move strengthens the airline’s strategy to transform Riyadh into a global aviation hub as part of the Vision 2030 diversification and tourism effort.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many widebody jets did Riyadh Air order in its latest expansion?
Riyadh Air ordered 34 widebody jets, including both Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.
Which aircraft types has Riyadh Air added to its confirmed orders?
Riyadh Air has added Boeing 787-10s and Airbus A350-1000s to its confirmed orders.
What is the purpose of Riyadh Air's fleet expansion?
The expansion supports plans to serve over 100 destinations by 2030 and establish Riyadh as a major aviation hub.
Who backs Riyadh Air's operations and expansion plans?
Riyadh Air is backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund as part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy.
How many cities does Riyadh Air currently serve?
Riyadh Air currently serves six cities with its existing fleet.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BP to divest Austrian EV charging, other businesses

BP to divest Austrian EV charging, other businesses

Image for Climate-focused regeneration breathes hope into a long-neglected Rome suburb

Climate-focused regeneration breathes hope into a long-neglected Rome suburb

Image for Construction chemicals companies, trade associations hit with EU cartel charges

Construction chemicals companies, trade associations hit with EU cartel charges

Image for Russian attack on corn ship off Ukraine's Odesa kills 10

Russian attack on corn ship off Ukraine's Odesa kills 10

Image for Primark cuts prices ahead of split from AB Foods

Primark cuts prices ahead of split from AB Foods

Image for Markets price in two ECB rate hikes by early 2027 as Brent tops $90

Markets price in two ECB rate hikes by early 2027 as Brent tops $90

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for MBDA unveils interceptor to counter mass drone attacks
MBDA unveils interceptor to counter mass drone attacks
Image for Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Could AI chip boom make ASML Europe's first trillion-dollar firm?
Image for Analysis-Portugal's migrant curbs hit construction firms working to solve housing crisis
Analysis-Portugal's migrant curbs hit construction firms working to solve housing crisis
Image for UK's Thames Water creditors threaten legal challenge if Burnham pursues nationalisation
UK's Thames Water creditors threaten legal challenge if Burnham pursues nationalisation
Image for ECB survey sees moderating wage demands, selling price growth
ECB survey sees moderating wage demands, selling price growth
Image for Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion
Partners Group closes fourth direct infrastructure program at over $15 billion
Image for Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister
Sterling steady as Burnham set to become prime minister
Image for UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal
UK's Segro rejects third Prologis takeover proposal
Image for Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region, two wounded, buildings set ablaze
Image for German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June
German producer prices rise 1.8% y/y in June
Image for Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic
Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic
Image for Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars
Lockheed to make cheaper Patriot interceptors as air defense demand soars
View All Finance Posts