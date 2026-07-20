Riyadh Air Expands Fleet with 34 Boeing and Airbus Widebody Aircraft Orders

Riyadh Air's Strategic Aircraft Orders and Expansion Plans

Major Orders Announced at Farnborough Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air placed orders for 34 widebody aircraft with both Boeing and Airbus on Monday, as it accelerates its plans to reach more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Deal Details

The airline said it would exercise options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from an order placed in 2023 and convert 20 of those options into the larger 787-10 variant.

Airbus A350-1000 Confirmed Purchases

Separately, the carrier confirmed the purchase of six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, firming up previously held purchase rights and bringing its total confirmed A350-1000 orders to 31 aircraft.

Operational Growth and Market Positioning

The aircraft orders, the first announced at this year's Farnborough Airshow, come as Riyadh Air ramps up operations following the launch of several new routes since June, seeking to establish Riyadh as a major hub to compete with larger Middle Eastern rivals.

Current Fleet and Destinations

The carrier has already taken delivery of six 787-9 aircraft and currently serves six cities.

Strategic Importance for Saudi Arabia

Alignment with Vision 2030

Backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Riyadh Air is central to the kingdom's strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil and boost tourism and connectivity under its Vision 2030 plan.

Future Connectivity Goals

The carrier has said it aims to connect the Saudi capital to more than 100 destinations worldwide by the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Farnborough, England; Editing by Sharon Singleton)