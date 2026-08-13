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Israeli strike in Gaza kills a Palestinian, first fatality in over a week, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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headlines Middle East Geopolitics Conflict News

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Results in First Civilian Death in Over a Week

Recent Developments in the Gaza Conflict

Details of the Airstrike

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the first fatality in over a week, as the Israeli military scaled back its targeted attacks in the enclave under U.S. pressure.

Palestinian medics said the strike targeted two people riding on a motorbike, in a western area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The other person was wounded, they added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

International and Political Responses

U.S. Peace Plan and Israeli Reaction

U.S. President Donald Trump announced last month that there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, ​to which both Israel and Hamas agreed, with Israeli forces withdrawing as Hamas disarms and an International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave. 

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restated his rejection of Trump's latest Gaza ​plan in televised remarks to his right-wing government, even as Israel's military has effectively halted attacks in the territory under pressure from ‌the U.S. President.

Hamas' Position on the Peace Plan

Hamas said it agreed to the plan to avoid a resumption of war, but it added ​that the implementation of ⁠the deal would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawal and halting attacks.

Ongoing Violence and Casualties

Recent Attacks and Military Statements

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said in a statement that a man was hit in an aerial strike in order to remove a threat to Israeli military troops. Gaza medics said one person was critically wounded in the attack in Beit Lahiya town, in the north of the enclave. 

Casualty Figures

Palestinian Casualties

Israeli fire has killed more than 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, since a U.S.-backed ceasefire halted two years of full-scale war in October.

It is unclear how many of those killed might be militants since Hamas does not usually disclose information about dead fighters.

Israeli Casualties

Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period, according to an Israeli tally.

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • This was the first Gaza fatality in over a week amidst a noticeable reduction in Israeli strikes, reportedly due to U.S. diplomatic pressure and the emerging Trump-backed ceasefire framework. (Reuters, AP) (theweek.com)
  • Trump has touted a breakthrough Gaza plan involving Hamas disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, and deployment of an international stabilization force and new Palestinian police—though Netanyahu has publicly rejected it, demanding Hamas fully disarm first. (AP, Le Monde) (theweek.com)
  • Despite the lull, Israeli forces continue targeted strikes: A Hamas commander was hit in northern Gaza on August 12—the first such announcement since August—highlighting that pauses are selective, not complete. (AP) (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Gaza according to the latest reports?
An Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in Khan Younis, marking the first fatality in over a week as targeted attacks were scaled back.
Why has Israel reduced its military attacks in Gaza?
Israel scaled back targeted attacks in Gaza under pressure from the United States and ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
How did Hamas respond to the recent U.S. peace plan?
Hamas agreed to the plan to avoid further war, but stressed that its implementation depends on Israel meeting its commitments.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire?
Israeli fire has killed over 1,250 Palestinians in Gaza since the U.S.-backed ceasefire in October, most of them civilians.
What is the current stance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza peace plan?
Netanyahu has reiterated his rejection of Trump's latest peace plan for Gaza, despite the reduction in military operations.

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