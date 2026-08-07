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Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy rejects rival DNO's takeover proposal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy rejects rival DNO's takeover proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy rejects takeover bid from Norway's DNO

Genel Energy Rejects DNO's Takeover Offer

By Prerna Bedi and Anushka Chourasia

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy has rejected Norwegian oil firm DNO's £202 million ($271.8 million) takeover bid, it said on Friday, as it fundamentally undervalued the London-listed company.

Market Reaction to the Bid

Shares in Genel were up 22% at nearly 61 pence as of 1010 GMT, wiping out their year-to-date losses, but were still below DNO's proposed 69-pence-per-share cash bid.

Regional Dealmaking Trends

Dealmaking among oil companies operating in the Middle East is gathering pace as a surge in oil prices since the onset of the Iran war in February has enabled some energy firms focused on the region to pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Competing Bids in the Sector

Separately on Friday, Israeli oil firm Ratio Petroleum raised its proposal to buy Egypt-focused Pharos Energy in a bidding war with Serica Energy.

Valuations of London-listed Producers

Trading Below Asset Value

LONDON-LISTED PRODUCERS 'TRADING BELOW VALUE OF ASSETS'

A string of London-listed companies have been bought out in recent years as the FTSE 100 share index has traded at a discount to its global counterparts, particularly in the U.S.

Analyst Perspective

"London-listed producers have traded below the value of their underlying assets for years, so acquirers can buy established, cash-generative production more cheaply than they could develop it themselves," said Aaron Bright, investment analyst at IG.

Details of DNO's Offer

DNO, operator of the Tawke field in Iraq's Kurdistan region in which Genel holds a quarter interest, made its bid on July 28 at a premium of 35% to Genel's close the previous day.

Challenges Facing Kurdish Oil Firms

Oil firms operating in the Kurdish region have been struggling with multiple production and export suspensions due to geopolitical tensions in the region, prompting them to look at diversifying their footprint.

Genel's Acquisition Strategy

Genel in July had agreed in principle to buy Egypt-focused Capricorn Energy in a $360 million all-cash deal, though other suitors are circling Capricorn.

DNO's Statement on the Bid

"(DNO's proposal) provides certainty of value irrespective of the outcome of Genel's offer for Capricorn," the Norwegian group said in a statement disclosing its bid, which it said was not conditional on the outcome of Genel's Capricorn pursuit.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair, Susan Fenton and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Genel Energy declined DNO’s £202 million (approximately $272 million) offer of 69 pence per share in cash for a takeover bid.
  • Genel is pursuing expansion via its agreed in-principle $360 million all-cash acquisition of Capricorn Energy, extending its footprint into Egypt’s Western Desert. (Genel’s production base includes its 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC in Kurdistan, generating ~17,520 bopd in 2025 at low opex of ~$4/bbl.)
  • Genel and DNO have long-standing ties as partners in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields in Kurdistan, a highly cash-generative asset with gross 2025 production of around 70,000 bopd, underscoring strategic motivation behind the rejected bid.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the value of DNO's takeover proposal for Genel Energy?
DNO proposed a £202 million ($271.8 million) cash takeover offer for Genel Energy.
Why did DNO want to acquire Genel Energy?
DNO is a partner with Genel Energy in the Tawke oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region and sought to expand its stake.
Did Genel Energy accept DNO's takeover offer?
No, Genel Energy rejected DNO's £202 million takeover proposal.
Has Genel Energy made any recent acquisition offers?
Yes, Genel Energy agreed in-principle to acquire Capricorn Energy in a $360 million all-cash deal.
What is the current exchange rate referenced in the article?
The article notes the exchange rate as $1 equals 0.7433 pounds.

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