German Institutes Announce Higher Economic Growth Forecasts for 2026 and 2027
Revised Economic Growth Projections for Germany
By Klaus Lauer
Updated Forecasts for 2026 and 2027
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany's leading economic institutes have raised their forecasts for economic growth in Europe's largest economy for this year and next, sources told Reuters on Monday.
2026 Growth Outlook
The German economy is forecast to grow 1.3% in 2026, compared with an earlier forecast of 0.6%, the sources said.
2027 Growth Outlook
For 2027, the institutes forecast growth of 1.1%, up from an earlier forecast of 0.9%, according to the sources.
Media Coverage of the Forecasts
Handelsblatt first reported on the forecasts on Monday.
Political and Institutional Context
Economic Impact on Regional Elections
Germany's sluggish economy has been a big issue in the country's recent regional elections that have resulted in big gains for the far right and far left.
Institutes Involved in the Forecast
The forecasts are a joint effort by five prominent economic institutes - WI in Essen, the Ifo institute in Munich, IfW in Kiel, IWH in Halle and DIW in Berlin.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Maria MartinezEditing by Ludwig Burger)