Novo Nordisk and UNICEF Extend $18M Partnership to Tackle Childhood Obesity Globally

Global Efforts to Prevent Childhood Obesity

Partnership Expansion Announcement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk and UNICEF have expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

UNICEF 2025 Child Nutrition Report Findings

The expansion follows UNICEF's 2025 Child Nutrition Report that found childhood obesity had overtaken underweight for the first time on record.

Details of the $18 Million Commitment

Funding and Target Countries

• Novo will commit an additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support prevention initiatives in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya, Senior Vice President Elin Jäger told Reuters.

Types of Interventions

Nutrition and Physical Activity

• This will include interventions such as nutrition and physical activity counselling or basic mental health screening and support, Novo said.

Programme Timeline and Reach

• The four-year programme will run from 2027 to 2030, with funding starting in 2026, and aims to reach more than 80 million children.

Sustainability Strategy Integration

• The expansion is part of Novo's updated sustainability strategy launching next week, Jäger said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove, writing by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)