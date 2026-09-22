GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Health sustainability

Novo Nordisk and UNICEF Extend $18M Partnership to Tackle Childhood Obesity Globally

Global Efforts to Prevent Childhood Obesity

Partnership Expansion Announcement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk and UNICEF have expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

UNICEF 2025 Child Nutrition Report Findings

The expansion follows UNICEF's 2025 Child Nutrition Report that found childhood obesity had overtaken underweight for the first time on record.

Details of the $18 Million Commitment

Funding and Target Countries

• Novo will commit an additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support prevention initiatives in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya, Senior Vice President Elin Jäger told Reuters.

Types of Interventions

Nutrition and Physical Activity

• This will include interventions such as nutrition and physical activity counselling or basic mental health screening and support, Novo said.

Programme Timeline and Reach

• The four-year programme will run from 2027 to 2030, with funding starting in 2026, and aims to reach more than 80 million children.

Sustainability Strategy Integration

• The expansion is part of Novo's updated sustainability strategy launching next week, Jäger said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove, writing by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • UNICEF’s 2025 Child Nutrition Report shows obesity overtook underweight among 5–19‑year‑olds (9.4 % vs 9.2 %) for the first time (data.unicef.org).
  • Novo Nordisk will invest an extra $18 million toward interventions—including counselling and mental health screening—in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya, from 2026 to 2030 (annualreport.novonordisk.com).
  • The programme targets more than 80 million children via a four‑year initiative (2027–2030), and is a key part of Novo Nordisk’s updated sustainability strategy launching soon (annualreport.novonordisk.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the expanded partnership between Novo Nordisk and UNICEF?
The expanded partnership aims to prevent childhood obesity and overweight through nutrition, physical activity counseling, and mental health support in several countries.
How much funding will Novo Nordisk provide for this initiative?
Novo Nordisk will commit an additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support the prevention of childhood obesity.
Which countries will benefit from this program?
The initiative targets Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt, and Kenya.
How many children does the program aim to reach?
The program aims to reach more than 80 million children by 2030.
What types of interventions will the program include?
Interventions will include nutrition and physical activity counseling as well as basic mental health screening and support.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China's industrial rise hits German manufacturers hard, ECB finds

China's industrial rise hits German manufacturers hard, ECB finds

Image for Dassault Aviation tests AI algorithms on Rafale fighter jet

Dassault Aviation tests AI algorithms on Rafale fighter jet

Image for Russia kills four in strikes on Ukraine before Trump-Zelenskiy talks

Russia kills four in strikes on Ukraine before Trump-Zelenskiy talks

Image for Dollar falters after Iran's offer to reopen Hormuz sends oil lower

Dollar falters after Iran's offer to reopen Hormuz sends oil lower

Image for China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

Image for Whitbread investor Corvex calls for seat on board amid strategic challenges

Whitbread investor Corvex calls for seat on board amid strategic challenges

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, sources say
German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, sources say
Image for Stocks rally on AI optimism and oil below $100
Stocks rally on AI optimism and oil below $100
Image for Burnham wants 'Made in Europe' plan to involve Britain
Burnham wants 'Made in Europe' plan to involve Britain
Image for Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit
Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit
Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Image for Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves
Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves
Image for Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks
Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks
Image for EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says
EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says
Image for Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Image for Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Image for ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
Image for Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
View All Finance Posts