GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries strike at heart of Russia Inc - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries strike at heart of Russia Inc

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Russia e-commerce Geopolitics

Ukrainian attacks on Wildberries strike at heart of Russia Inc

Impact of Drone Strikes on Wildberries and Russian Retail Sector

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - In the space of three weeks, Vasily Klimov's online shopping pick-up point in Moscow has gone from a healthy small business to a loss-making operation he is now desperately trying to sell.

Klimov runs one of 98,000 pick-up points in Russia and neighbouring countries where customers collect goods ordered through Wildberries, the country's leading e-commerce retailer.

But since July 18, when Ukraine began targeting Wildberries warehouses across Russia in a wave of near-nightly drone attacks, his business has taken a massive dive.

Attacks on at least 20 of the company's sites have sparked major fires, destroyed entire warehouses of stock, and disrupted its vast logistics network across the world's largest country.

A Reuters review of satellite imagery shows at least 1.18 million square metres of warehouse space - more than a fifth of the company's capacity - has been damaged or destroyed. Wildberries, which reported yet another attack on Friday, says it is seeking partners to open new storage hubs.

The disruption is sending shockwaves through Russia's retail sector, affecting not only franchise operators like Klimov but also tens of thousands of small businesses that rely on Wildberries to sell their products online.

Franchise Operators and Small Businesses Suffer

"Sales have dropped by about 50% over the past month, and that is because there are almost no deliveries," said Klimov, whose outlet operates under a Wildberries franchise agreement.

"The last month has been entirely loss-making."

Warehouse Attacks Bring War's Costs to Business

At least 13 people have been killed in the warehouse attacks. Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russia since February 2022, denies targeting civilians and says the strikes are part of a campaign to "bring the war home" to ordinary Russians and raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the conflict.

Russia this week killed at least 17 people in attacks aimed at commercial warehouses in and around Kyiv that it alleged were being used to store drone components and other "dual-use" goods with military as well as civilian applications.

Ukraine says Wildberries, whose vast product range includes items such as night-vision goggles, ammunition pouches and helmets, alongside regular clothing, cosmetics and electronics, is supporting Russia's war effort. The company and the Kremlin say it does not supply to the army.

The sustained targeting of Wildberries is significant because the company, together with other e-commerce platforms, handles goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's economy.

Economic Ripple Effects

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on July 24 that the bank would wait and see whether supply disruptions resulting from the attacks translated into higher inflation.

Elina Ribakova, an economist with the Kyiv School of Economics and the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said the attacks could complicate the central bank's efforts to lower interest rates from their current level of 14%.

"Even though the Russian economy is likely to register zero growth this year, and it was in contraction for the first quarter, inflation is still running high and therefore any small shock could force the central bank either to slow down significantly the cuts or even stop the cuts, so supply side shocks are very important," she said a phone interview.

Banking and Lending Concerns

In late July, Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, said it may increase loan-loss provisions after the drone attacks weakened the credit quality of online retailers and vendors, with about 300 companies seeking to restructure loans.

A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters that many small and medium-sized businesses with "absolutely nothing to do with the war" would suffer.

"There will be a wave of bankruptcies. No one has the kind of money needed to support sellers; we're talking hundreds of billions of roubles. That's a significant blow to the economy," the source said.

Government Response and Support Measures

The Kremlin said in July that discussions had taken place within the government about possible support for Wildberries. This could include loans from state-owned banks to the company or its sellers, as well as tax breaks or subsidies, sources said at the time.

For Sale: Wildberries Pick-Up Point - 1 Rouble

According to Wildberries, 95% of orders are collected from pick-up points like Klimov's. He said deliveries have fallen to around 150 parcels a day from 400 previously. When Reuters visited on Tuesday, no packages arrived.

"I simply do not have enough financial reserves to hold out," he said, explaining his decision to put the business up for sale despite a lack of buyers. At one point, he jokingly offered to sell it to a Reuters reporter for 1 rouble.

Over 3,100 Wildberries franchised pick-up points were listed for sale across Russia on online marketplace Avito as of Wednesday.

Seller Support and Compensation

Some businesses are hoping Wildberries will provide additional support. The company says it has increased discounts, granted payment deferrals and made initial voluntary compensation payments to more than 97,000 sellers who lost stock in the attacks.

Fashion brand Finn Flare lost products worth more than 100 million roubles ($1.24 million) in July when drones sparked a blaze at Wildberries' Elektrostal warehouse east of Moscow, sending huge pillars of black smoke into the air.

"Since available inventory decreased, orders also fell," the company's e-commerce director Marina Drozhzhina told Reuters. "We plan to negotiate with Wildberries."

Uncertain Future for Small Sellers

Others are less optimistic. "I am not counting on compensation because I don't want to be disappointed later," said artisan toffee-maker Anna Starostina, who lost 170 boxes of handmade sweets in one of the first drone strikes on a Wildberries warehouse on July 18.

($1 = 80.9705 roubles

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drones have hit at least eight to ten Wildberries warehouses since July 18, destroying over 10% of its logistics space and damaging millions of square metres of storage capacity (live.euronext.com).
  • The strikes have devastated small‑business operators: some lost up to 45% of inventory, with pick‑up point sales plunging by around 50%, prompting Wildberries to pay over 40 million roubles in compensation and seek alternative logistics in Kazakhstan (internazionale.it).
  • Financial fallout is mounting: Sberbank may raise loan‑loss provisions as about 300 vendors seek loan restructuring; the Central Bank is monitoring whether supply shocks fuel inflation and hinder planned interest‑rate cuts (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have Ukrainian attacks affected Wildberries in Russia?
Ukrainian drone strikes have damaged or destroyed around 1.18 million square metres of Wildberries' warehouse space, disrupting their logistics and significantly reducing sales.
What impact have the warehouse attacks had on small businesses?
Franchise operators and tens of thousands of small businesses relying on Wildberries faced major losses, with some seeing sales drop by 50% and becoming loss-making.
How significant is Wildberries to Russia’s economy?
Wildberries and other e-commerce platforms collectively handle goods and services worth 8.5% of Russia's economy, highlighting their major economic role.
Has the Russian government responded to Wildberries' disruption?
The Kremlin discussed possible government support for Wildberries, including loans from state-owned banks to the company and its sellers.
What are the broader economic consequences of these attacks?
The attacks may increase bankruptcies among small businesses, disrupt supply chains, and complicate the central bank’s efforts to manage inflation and interest rates.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rosatom says seven Chinese vessels will sail to Europe via Russia's Arctic route

Rosatom says seven Chinese vessels will sail to Europe via Russia's Arctic route

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls
Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls
Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
View All Finance Posts