GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets e-commerce Retail

EU Parcel Duty Fuels Sinsay Online Sales as LPP Sees Strong E-commerce Recovery

By Marta Maciag

LPP and Sinsay: E-commerce Growth Amid EU Duty Changes

GDANSK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Online sales growth at LPP's budget brand Sinsay has continued to pick up pace since the second quarter ended in July, the Polish fashion retailer's finance chief told Reuters, in the clearest sign yet that the European Union's new duty on small parcels was pulling shoppers back from Chinese platforms.

The EU scrapped duty-free treatment for parcels worth less than €150 from the start of July, replacing it with a flat €3 duty covering the bulk of e-commerce flows into the bloc.

Impact of New EU Parcel Duty

"Now I can honestly say that we are seeing this impact," Marcin Bojko said in an interview at LPP’s headquarters in Gdansk. "I don't think we have seen such (growth) levels since 2024."

Accelerating Growth in E-commerce

LPP's e-commerce growth has suffered from lower marketing spending and a fire at its Romanian warehouses that lengthened delivery times across southeastern Europe earlier in 2026.

A replacement distribution centre opened in July, but the damage resulted in nearly flat online sales in the first quarter. They regained ground in the second quarter that ran through July, jumping 16.4% year-on-year.

Sinsay’s Performance and Competitive Landscape

At Sinsay, e-commerce growth was in line with the broader group in the second quarter, before rising to between 20% and 30% from mid-August and gaining even more in September.

Bojko said the new EU rules were levelling the competitive conditions for local players and Chinese sellers like Shein or Temu. "Earlier periods were distorted. Now we operate on equal terms."

However, the situation continues to shift as Chinese companies such as Shein open warehouses in Europe, which improves their delivery speed but caps the amount of stock, he added.

"I don’t think the current dynamics will become the new norm permanently," Bojko said, expecting the market to stabilize, though he saw Chinese players returning to earlier levels as unlikely.

Changing Consumer Behaviour

Shoppers Trade Up for Quality

Beyond the tariffs, Bojko said consumer behaviour was experiencing a broader shift: while prices still need to be attractive, shoppers are now more willing to pay for better quality.

Premium collections of LPP's Reserved brand, which use natural materials such as linen and silk, saw more than 30% year-on-year growth at the start of the autumn-winter season, both in stores and online, especially in larger cities, Bojko said.

Market Response and Outlook

Shares in Poland's largest fashion retailer jumped 8% on Friday after it reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and raised its margin outlook.

The country's top e-commerce platform Allegro also raised its growth targets last week, citing EU duties on Chinese platforms among the reasons.

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU abolished the duty‑free threshold for parcels under €150 from 1 July 2026 and replaced it with a €3 per‑item customs duty, boosting competitiveness for EU sellers like Sinsay (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Sinsay’s e‑commerce growth surged to 20–30% from mid‑August, compared to 16.4% group‑wide in Q2, indicating a clear lift following the duty introduction (consilium.europa.eu).
  • While the duty is driving gains for local players, Chinese rivals are adapting by establishing European warehouses—improving delivery speed but limiting stock and dampening permanent disruption (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the new EU parcel duty affected Sinsay's online sales?
The new EU parcel duty led to a significant increase in Sinsay's online sales growth, with e-commerce growth rising between 20% and 30% from mid-August.
What change did the EU make to parcel duties in July?
From July, the EU removed duty-free treatment for parcels under €150 and introduced a flat €3 duty on most e-commerce imports.
How are Chinese e-commerce platforms responding to the new EU rules?
Chinese platforms like Shein are opening European warehouses to reduce delivery times, but this limits their stock and may slow their growth.
What broader consumer trend did LPP's finance chief observe?
Consumers are more willing to pay for higher quality, with LPP's premium clothing collections seeing over 30% year-on-year growth.
What impact did recent events have on LPP’s online sales before the EU duty?
Earlier, online growth was hindered by reduced marketing and a fire at a Romanian warehouse, causing nearly flat sales in Q1 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

Image for Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks

Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks

Image for Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say

Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say

Image for Ukraine to urge UN to take action over hunger in Russian-occupied Oleshky

Ukraine to urge UN to take action over hunger in Russian-occupied Oleshky

Image for Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz

Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz

Image for ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule

ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Image for UK factory orders show best performance since July 2023, CBI survey shows
UK factory orders show best performance since July 2023, CBI survey shows
Image for EU reaches initial free trade deal with Philippines in pivot to Asia
EU reaches initial free trade deal with Philippines in pivot to Asia
Image for Jet-powered Russian drones strain Ukraine's air defences
Jet-powered Russian drones strain Ukraine's air defences
Image for Oil falls 1% after reports suggest Iran could reopen Hormuz within seven days
Oil falls 1% after reports suggest Iran could reopen Hormuz within seven days
Image for Swiss brand On plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets
Swiss brand On plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets
Image for Why Revenue Quality Is Becoming a More Important Finance Metric
Why Revenue Quality Is Becoming a More Important Finance Metric
Image for Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports
Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports
Image for Swiss trade surplus nearly doubles in second quarter as exports boom
Swiss trade surplus nearly doubles in second quarter as exports boom
Image for France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements
France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements
Image for Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say
Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say
Image for UK borrowing overshoot darkens backdrop for Healey's budget
UK borrowing overshoot darkens backdrop for Healey's budget
View All Finance Posts