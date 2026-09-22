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Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Slovak Prime Minister Fico Urges EU Emergency Summit on Fuel Prices Crisis

Fico Criticizes EU Response to Fuel Price Surge

By Jan Lopatka

Fico's Call for Emergency Action

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The European Union is failing to tackle soaring fuel prices and should convene an emergency summit on the issue, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, stepping up his criticism of the bloc of which Slovakia is a member.

Political Background and EU Relations

Fico, a populist who has maintained warm ties with Russia, has increasingly attacked the EU and NATO over economic conditions and the West's approach to the war in Ukraine.

Statement on Oil Crisis Impact

He said in a statement the EU was leaving member states "at the mercy of the horrible impacts of the oil crisis."

"The fact that we as member states are expected to compensate astronomical prices of fuels at the expense of pensions or healthcare is a display not just of the EU's incompetence, but above all the EU's cynicism," he said.

Comparison to EU Response on Ukraine

Fico said the EU had shown it could quickly convene emergency summits and commit hundreds of billions of euros to Ukraine, and argued the bloc should display the same urgency in addressing the cost-of-living concerns of its own citizens.

Slovak Government's Planned Measures

He said the Slovak government would prepare measures to keep prices under control and decide on them on Wednesday.

Fico's Broader Criticism of EU Policies

Energy Policy and Sanctions

Fico has been highly critical of the EU's energy policies, criticising carbon reduction requirements that raise the cost of power.

Slovakia has at times held up approval of EU sanctions on Russia, and clashed with the EU over rule of law and media freedom, and refused to take part in a funding package for Kyiv.

Relations with Russia

Fico has also sought to revive economic cooperation with Moscow. He has met Russian leader Vladimir Putin several times since Russia's full invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Slovakia continues to buy Russian gas.

Recent Statements on NATO and Ukraine Conflict

Tuesday's comments build upon Fico's statement last week where he accused unnamed Western politicians within NATO of seeking war with Russia, saying he did not want Slovakia to be drawn into a conflict despite its commitments under NATO's mutual-defence clause, Article 5.

(Reporting by Jan Loaptka and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Fico accused the EU of 'incompetence' and 'cynicism' in failing to address fuel price shocks while swiftly mobilizing vast sums for Ukraine (reutersconnect.com).
  • He called for an emergency European summit on fuel prices and vowed Slovakia will propose domestic measures as early as Wednesday (reutersconnect.com).
  • Fico’s criticism reflects his broader stance: opposing strict EU energy and climate policies, maintaining ties with Russia, and resisting sanctions, especially in light of Slovakia’s reliance on Russian fuel supplies (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticizing the EU?
Fico criticizes the EU for failing to address soaring fuel prices and leaving member states to deal with the economic impact.
What action does Robert Fico want from the EU regarding fuel prices?
He is demanding the EU convene an emergency summit to address the fuel price crisis.
How has Slovakia's approach differed from the EU on energy policy?
Slovakia has criticized the EU's carbon reduction requirements and has at times opposed EU sanctions on Russia.
What measures is Slovakia considering to address fuel prices?
Fico stated his government would prepare measures to keep fuel prices under control, with decisions expected on Wednesday.
How does Robert Fico view the EU's response to Ukraine compared to its own citizens?
Fico argues the EU acts swiftly for Ukraine but lacks urgency in addressing European citizens' cost-of-living concerns.

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