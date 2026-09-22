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Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen squeezed as hawkish turn grips central banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Yen Faces Pressure Amid Hawkish Global Central Banks and Rate Gaps

Global Currency Markets React to Diverging Monetary Policies

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yen was under pressure from a firm dollar on Tuesday as traders wagered on policymakers in Japan struggling to keep up with a hawkish turn by global central banks, leaving the country's interest rates at a wide gap with major peers.

Yen Movement and Market Intervention Risks

Moves were contained thanks to a holiday in Japan and because of the risk of intervention, after the Nikkei newspaper reported Japan checked dollar/yen rates on Friday. Such a move is often a precursor to stepping into the market.

After drifting lower on Monday, the yen traded at 157.33 versus the dollar early on Tuesday, while broader financial markets were buoyed by falling oil prices. [MKTS/GLOB]

Performance of Other Major Currencies

Other currency pairs were mostly steady, with the euro at $1.1467, though cryptocurrencies have rallied in the past day to lift bitcoin to an eight-month high above $87,000.

Central Bank Actions and Rate Differentials

Aside from bouncing after the rate check report, the yen has been under pressure since a Bank of Japan interest rate hike on Friday came with two dovish dissents.

That contrasted with the Federal Reserve, which also hiked rates last week, and most other global central banks which are sounding hawkish and have markets pricing more increases this year.

Expert Analysis on Yen Outlook

"Unless the BOJ tightens policy more rapidly than the Federal Reserve, the approximately 275-basis-point US-Japan rate differential should continue to support yen-funded carry trades," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privée, in a note to clients.

"We expect dollar/yen to rise to 160 by year-end before appreciating moderately to 156 by mid-2027."

Market Expectations for Rate Hikes

Markets are pricing about a 30% chance that the BOJ hikes its benchmark short-term rate to 1.5% in October and a roughly 55% chance that the Fed will lift its funds rate window by 25 basis points to 4% to 4.25%.

Other Central Banks and Currency Reactions

Reserve Bank of Australia and the Aussie Dollar

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock is likely to strike a hawkish tone at a fireside chat scheduled later on Tuesday with markets pricing a 90% chance of a rate hike next week, the country's fourth this year.

The Aussie dollar hovered at $0.7120. Sterling traded around $1.3372. [GBP/]

New Zealand Dollar and Rate Disparities

The New Zealand dollar was pinned near multi-month lows at $0.5708 since kiwi rates, sitting at 2.75%, are much lower than peers. [NZD/]

"Kiwi price action looks weak as higher-yielding currencies benefit from better carry," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Even with markets expecting about five more official cash rate hikes, that still would not take the OCR anywhere near the US federal funds rate or the RBA cash rate, both of which are expected to keep rising."

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Sharp interest‑rate differential (≈275 bps) continues to weaken the yen by fueling carry trades amid Japan’s cautious BoJ despite global hawkishness
  • Recent BOJ rate hike to 1.25 % was muted by two dovish dissents and weak guidance, leaving investors unconvinced — yen remains vulnerable
  • Market jitters over potential FX intervention and holiday liquidity dampened volatility, while traders bet on USD/JPY reaching 160 by year‑end

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the yen under pressure against the dollar?
The yen is under pressure due to Japan's slower rate hikes compared to hawkish moves by global central banks, widening the interest rate gap.
What did Japan do after recent yen declines?
Japan reportedly checked dollar/yen rates, a move often seen as a precursor to currency market intervention.
How are global central banks affecting currency markets?
Hawkish stances by central banks like the Federal Reserve are lifting their interest rates, supporting their currencies over the yen.
What is expected for the dollar/yen exchange rate by year-end?
Analysts expect the dollar/yen rate to rise to 160 by year-end before moderating to 156 by mid-2027.
How are other currencies performing amid shifting rate expectations?
Currencies like the Aussie dollar and sterling remain stable, while the New Zealand dollar lags due to lower relative interest rates.

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