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Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Energy Renewables

Norway Fast-Tracks Onshore Wind Power to Boost Economic Growth and Renewables

Government Initiatives to Accelerate Wind Power Development

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Norway's government on Friday presented plans to cut red tape and shorten processing of applications to build new onshore wind power plants and transmission lines, amid concerns that a slow buildout in recent years could curb economic activity.

Streamlining Application Processes

The Labour Party government aims to cut in half the time it takes to develop grids by simplifying application processes and removing bureaucratic obstacles, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a press conference.

Importance of Faster Renewable Development

"Faster development of more renewable power and electricity grids is crucial for cutting emissions, boost employment and protect existing jobs and companies," Stoere said.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Cost-Effective Solutions

Developing more wind power is the quickest way to increase Norway's electricity output, and also comes at the lowest cost, Energy Minister Terje Aasland said.

Norway's Renewable Energy Landscape

Largely Based on Renewables

Norway's electricity system is largely based on renewables, dominated by hydropower plants along rivers and reservoirs, most built decades ago, and onshore wind, which rose rapidly between 2015 and 2021.

Since then, the Nordic country has only added about 1,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity, an increase of just 2.5%, driven by a backlash from local residents and indigenous Sami groups against onshore wind development.

Incentives and Future Outlook

New Proposals for Local Support

One of the measures presented on Friday was a proposal to make wind farms more attractive to municipalities by bringing forward developers' payments based on planned production.

Meeting Growing Power Demand

Most years, Norway produces more power than it consumes and is a net exporter of electricity but this surplus is under threat with forecasts for rising domestic consumption as industries make the switch away from fossil fuels.

The country also faces rising interest from data centre operators seeking clean energy input.

Transmission Grid Challenges

National transmission grid operator Statnett in April announced a pause in allocations of new power grid connections to major industrial plants in its Arctic region amid capacity constraints.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed a government drive to cut permitting timelines for onshore wind and grid infrastructure, aiming to halve development time by streamlining processes and removing red tape.
  • The Energy Minister emphasized that onshore wind offers Norway’s fastest and most cost‑effective route to expanding electricity production amid rising domestic demand and growing interest from data centres.
  • Since 2021, Norway has added only around 1,000 MW of onshore wind capacity—a modest increase hindered by local and indigenous opposition—prompting measures like up‑front payments to municipalities to boost local support.
  • Statnett had recently paused new grid connection allocations in the Arctic area due to capacity constraints and surging industrial demand, underscoring the need for faster grid build‑out to accommodate new renewable projects.
  • As a major net exporter, Norway faces potential strain on its surplus electricity amid electrification trends; speeding up wind and transmission deployment aims to sustain exports while meeting rising domestic consumption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Norway accelerating onshore wind power development?
Norway aims to cut red tape and speed up wind power and grid projects to enhance electricity output, economic activity, and emissions cuts.
What measures is the government taking to simplify wind power expansion?
The government plans to halve grid development times by simplifying applications and removing bureaucratic hurdles.
How will municipalities benefit from new wind farms?
Municipalities may receive earlier payments from developers based on planned wind power production, making projects more attractive.
What challenges have slowed Norway’s wind power expansion?
Growth has slowed due to opposition from local residents and indigenous groups, resulting in just 1,000 MW capacity added since 2021.
How could increased wind power affect Norway’s energy exports?
Boosting wind power helps maintain Norway’s electricity surplus for export amid rising domestic demand as industries shift from fossil fuels.

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