Russia Hits Ukraine’s Industrial Zones, Three Dead, Power Cut in Chernihiv

Overview of Recent Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Industrial Sites Targeted in Southeastern and Central Ukraine

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia hit industrial sites in southeastern and central Ukraine overnight, killing three, while an attack cut power to thousands in the country's north, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Moscow had simultaneously hit industrial enterprises in the cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Details of the Attacks and Casualties

Russia deployed missiles, drones and artillery at four districts of the region, killing three people and injuring another six in Dnipro, where Hanzha said a business and warehouse premises were badly damaged.

Economic Impact and Strategic Targets

With fighting on the front line largely stalled more than 4-1/2 years into the war in Ukraine, Moscow and Kyiv increasingly have struck businesses, ports, logistics and other economic targets in recent months to try to damage the other's war effort.

Types of Weapons Used in Overnight Barrage

The overnight Russian barrage on Ukraine included an unspecified number of Oniks anti-ship and ballistic missiles, as well as four cruise missiles and 212 drones, Ukraine's air force said.

Additional Damage in Key Ukrainian Cities

Businesses have also been damaged in Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih, which is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Hanzha said.

Power Outages in Northern Ukraine

A Russian attack on an energy facility in a neighbouring region left nearly 100,000 consumers in the northern region of Chernihiv without power, a regional electricity distribution company said.

Attacks on Central Ukraine’s Infrastructure

Moscow also carried out a "massive" attack on a central region of Poltava, hitting an industrial enterprise and a critical infrastructure facility, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Kevin Buckland)