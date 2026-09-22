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Oil rises slightly ahead of potential US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises slightly ahead of potential US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Potential US-Iran Talks at UN Spur Investor Optimism

Market Movements and Geopolitical Influences on Oil Prices

Recent Oil Price Trends

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained on Tuesday as the market steadied after several days of declines, with investors awaiting developments on potential US-Iran talks at the United Nations General Assembly this week.

The Brent crude futures November contract gained 22 cents, or 0.22%, to $100.57 a barrel at 0021 GMT. The WTI October contract, which expires on Tuesday, crept up 2 cents, or 0.02%, to $95.8 a barrel.

The more actively traded November contract was up 13 cents, or 0.14%, at $92.49 a barrel.

US-Iran Diplomatic Developments

Potential Talks at the United Nations

Iran and the US exchanged threats on Sunday, though President Donald Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York this week for the UN General Assembly.

Market Analyst Perspectives

"The move higher in WTI and the stronger open in Brent have the appearance of a typical short-covering bounce after the recent decline, rather than a fundamental shift," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"Traders who were positioned for further downside are taking some risk off the table while the diplomatic narrative plays out."

Iran's Conditions for Negotiations

Over the weekend, Iran also conveyed its conditions to mediators for re-engaging in negotiations, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei.

Market Sensitivity to Diplomatic Progress

Waterer added that prices were likely to remain range-bound and sensitive to headlines until there was either clear progress or a setback in diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

Broader Middle East Tensions

Yemen and Saudi Arabia

Middle East tensions remained elevated after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked Riyadh and a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu and stepped up efforts to cut off Saudi-backed forces from the Red Sea coast.

China's Diplomatic Role

China has privately urged Tehran to help curb attacks by the Houthis, three Iranian sources said, after Saudi Arabia appealed to Beijing following a recent surge in the group's military operations.

Oil Supply and Export Updates

Saudi Aramco's Export Adjustments

Aramco has increased exports through the Strait of Hormuz after attacks on its East-West Pipeline forced it to halt some shipments through Yanbu.

Saudi Aramco loaded about 14 million barrels of crude oil on seven supertankers inside the Gulf on Sunday, tanker tracking data showed.

Libya's Production Changes

Separately, Libya's National Oil Corp Chairman Massoud Suleman told Reuters on Monday that the country's Sharara oilfield has seen a partial reduction in production, without giving a reason.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude November rose 0.22% to $100.57, while the more active WTI November gained 0.14% to $92.49 by 00:21 GMT on Sept 22 (live.euronext.com).
  • Oil’s uptick reflects short‑covering ahead of potential U.S.–Iran engagement during the UNGA, rather than a clear shift in fundamentals (live.euronext.com).
  • Saudi Aramco is increasing exports through the Strait of Hormuz after disruptions to the East‑West pipeline, helping stabilize global flows despite Red Sea tensions (live.euronext.com).
  • Meanwhile, Libya’s Sharara oilfield has experienced a partial reduction in output, although no explanation was provided (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise ahead of the US-Iran talks?
Oil prices rose as the market steadied after declines, with anticipation of potential US-Iran diplomatic developments at the United Nations General Assembly.
What were the latest Brent and WTI crude oil prices?
Brent crude for November gained 22 cents to $100.57 a barrel, while WTI October gained 2 cents to $95.8 and November rose 13 cents to $92.49 a barrel.
How have Middle East tensions impacted oil prices?
Tensions, including Houthi attacks and Saudi Aramco’s export adjustments, contributed to market sensitivity and oil price fluctuations.
What conditions did Iran convey for re-engaging in talks?
Iran conveyed its conditions to mediators over the weekend for potentially re-engaging in negotiations, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Did any other factors influence oil market sentiment?
Short-covering, Saudi export changes, and partial production reduction at Libya’s Sharara oilfield also influenced oil market movements.

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