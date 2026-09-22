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Andy Burnham to argue for UK role in EU's Made in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Andy Burnham Seeks Trusted UK Partnership in EU's Made in Europe Scheme

UK's Approach to the European Union's 'Made in Europe' Initiative

Burnham's Message of Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham said his government would argue for Britain to be a "trusted partner" to the European Union's 'Made in Europe' scheme, saying the nation was no enemy of the bloc but rather a neighbour suffering similar problems.

Britain's Position on the Scheme

Seeking Access and Addressing Common Challenges

Travelling to New York for his first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly as prime minister, Burnham told reporters he believed there was support for Britain's desire to have access to the scheme, which is aimed at curbing ‌reliance ⁠on Chinese components by prioritising European-made goods.

Shared Economic Concerns

"Europe's argument is not with us. We both suffer the same effects as other countries, particularly (in) steel," he said on the flight to New York on Monday.

"We are making the argument: we are not your enemies here... we are not the problem. Made in Europe is dealing with a different problem. We are making the argument that: let's avoid collateral damage."

Potential Impact on Trade and Supply Chains

Risks of New Trade Barriers

Britain has argued that the EU's "Made in Europe" plan could impact supply chains and create unnecessary trade barriers between London and some member countries, and Burnham is anxious not to miss out on another scheme after talks to join the EU's SAFE defence fund broke down.

Strengthening UK-EU Relations

Building on Improved Ties

Burnham has pledged to further his predecessor's drive to deepen ties with the EU, which improved under Keir Starmer after years of distrust triggered by Britain's vote to leave the bloc in 2016.

Future UK-EU Summit

Burnham's Vision for Collaboration

But Burnham said he wants to go further and faster, adding his focus was on a UK-EU summit which was delayed by Britain's change in leader in July but he said he hoped would still take place this year.

"Lets work towards a trusted partner approach that doesn't cause a problem where there wasn't a problem and where we have common cause," he said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham seeks access to the EU’s ‘Made in Europe’ scheme to avoid disruption in deeply integrated UK–EU supply chains, particularly in steel, following a breakdown in SAFE defence fund talks. (gov.uk)
  • The EU’s ‘Made in Europe’ initiative, part of the Industrial Accelerator Act, aims to boost strategic autonomy by prioritizing EU-made components in public procurement—spanning steel, automotive, cement, aluminium and clean-tech sectors. (commission.europa.eu)
  • Inclusion of the UK as a trusted partner in the “Made in Europe” program could mitigate collateral damage to UK–EU trade and allow continued UK access to EU lead markets despite non‑membership. (madeineurope.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's 'Made in Europe' scheme?
The 'Made in Europe' scheme aims to reduce reliance on Chinese components by prioritizing European-made goods.
Why does Andy Burnham want the UK involved in the 'Made in Europe' scheme?
Andy Burnham wants Britain to be a trusted partner to avoid unnecessary trade barriers and ensure access to European supply chains.
How might the EU's plan impact the UK's supply chains?
The EU's plan could potentially create supply chain disruptions and unnecessary trade barriers between the UK and EU member states.
What is Andy Burnham's approach to UK-EU relations?
Burnham aims for deeper and faster UK-EU cooperation, focusing on partnership and avoiding collateral damage.
What is the significance of the upcoming UK-EU summit?
The summit aims to advance UK-EU relations and is expected to address key issues around trade and cooperation post-Brexit.

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