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China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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China Supports Automaker Investment in Europe, Urges Dialogue on Trade Issues

China's Approach to Automotive Trade Relations with Europe

Support for Chinese Automaker Investment in Europe

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China backs investment by its automakers in Europe, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said, calling for dialogue and consultation to resolve auto-sector issues through a "mutually acceptable, constructive" solution.

The remarks come as Chinese automakers seek factory sites in Europe ahead of the expected adoption of EU local-content manufacturing rules, and as China faces pressure to limit hybrid exports to the continent.

Commitment to Dialogue and Trade Consultation

Principles Guiding China-EU Trade Discussions

China was committed to exploring solutions on auto-sector issues under the China-EU trade consultation mechanism based on principles of compliance, balance and non-discrimination, Wang said, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Concerns Over Protectionism

"China doesn't want to see the European side choose a path of protectionism, restrict or close markets, and cause markets around the world to become mutually closed off."

Wang made the comments during a meeting on Monday with Hildegard Mueller, head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

Monitoring EU Policies and Tariffs

Beijing has said it will closely monitor EU moves on the number of hybrid cars China exports to Europe.

China-made plug-in hybrid cars are not covered by the bloc's additional tariffs of up to 35.3% on battery-electric vehicles manufactured in China.

Encouraging European Investment in China

Separately, in a video call on Monday with Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius, also president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Wang said China welcomes European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, to expand investment in China and deepen innovation partnerships with Chinese counterparts.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Liz Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • China encourages its automakers to invest in Europe amid looming EU local‑content rules and export scrutiny.
  • Beijing is urging the EU to avoid protectionism and is open to discussions via the China‑EU trade consultation mechanism.
  • China also welcomes European automakers, such as Mercedes‑Benz, to expand investments and innovation partnerships in China.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is China's stance on automaker investment in Europe?
China supports investment by its automakers in Europe and encourages resolving trade issues through dialogue and consultation.
How is the EU impacting Chinese hybrid car exports?
The EU is monitoring hybrid car exports from China and introducing local-content rules, but plug-in hybrids are not subject to new tariffs.
What mechanisms exist for resolving China-EU auto-sector issues?
China and the EU use trade consultation mechanisms based on compliance, balance, and non-discrimination to address auto-sector issues.
How does China view European investment in its auto sector?
China welcomes European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, to expand investment and innovation partnerships within China.
What concerns does China have about EU protectionism?
China is concerned that EU protectionist actions could restrict markets, leading to more closed-off global automotive markets.

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