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Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UK Equity Indexes Rise on Consumer Stocks Ahead of US-Iran Talks

Market Movements and Key Drivers

Sept 22 (Reuters) - UK's equity indexes edged higher on Tuesday as gains in consumer stocks offset weakness in energy shares, while investors awaited potential US-Iran talks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.20% to 10,760.01 points by 1011 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.65%.

Sector Performance Overview

Energy and Commodities

• Oil prices fell 1%, paring gains from earlier in the session, after Kyodo news reported that Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. Energy stocks were down 1.4%, with BP and Shell down 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively. [O/R]

• Investors are awaiting developments on potential US-Iran talks at the United Nations General Assembly this week after more supplies emerged through the strait over the weekend.

Metals and Mining

• Industrial metal miners also advanced 1.3% after copper prices rose. Copper miners Anglo American and Antofagasta climbed 2.7% and 3.4%, respectively. [MET/L]

Consumer and Defensive Stocks

• Defensive consumer stocks offered support to the main index with British American Tobacco and Unilever rising about 1% each.

Company Highlights

• Among other stocks, home improvement retailer Kingfisher climbed 9.2% after it raised its full-year profit guidance following a 9.9% increase in first-half earnings, and said it won market share in the UK, Poland and Spain.

• British engineering firm Smiths Group rose 6.5% after it beat expectations for its full-year operating profit and launched a process to sell its US asbestos liability.

• M&C Saatchi fell 6.1% after the advertising group's like-for-like net revenue fell 1.4% to £86.2 million, hurt by Middle East weakness and lower UAE advertising revenue.

• Cell and gene therapy manufacturer Oxford Biomedica slipped 1.4% after its gross margin fell to 37% from 43% due to product and client mix changes.

Economic Data and Outlook

• On the data front, Britain's government borrowed more than expected in August, official data showed, pushing the financial year-to-date deficit further above forecasts and adding pressure on finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget.

(Reported by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK equity indexes edge higher?
UK indexes rose as gains in consumer stocks offset declines in energy shares, despite falling oil prices.
Which stocks contributed most to FTSE growth?
Consumer stocks like British American Tobacco and Unilever, as well as miners and Kingfisher, supported FTSE growth.
How did energy and industrial metal stocks perform?
Energy stocks fell 1.4% due to lower oil prices, while industrial metal miners gained 1.3% as copper prices rose.
Which companies experienced notable share movements?
Kingfisher surged 9.2%, Smiths Group rose 6.5%, M&C Saatchi fell 6.1%, and Oxford Biomedica slipped 1.4%.

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