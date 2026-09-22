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Tech rally boosts Asian stocks, dollar firms on rate-hike wagers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Tech Rally Fuels Asian Stock Gains as Dollar Strengthens on Rate Hike Bets

Asian Markets Surge Amid Tech Rally and Economic Developments

By Ankur Banerjee

Technology Stocks Drive Market Optimism

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Technology stocks powered Asian markets higher on Tuesday as lower oil prices lifted sentiment and investors pinned their hopes on US-Iran talks, while the dollar stood tall on bets that more hikes are needed to rein in inflation.

Focus on US-Iran and US-China Relations

Attention is also turning to a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week, with investors watching for signs the leaders of the world's two largest economies can prevent a further deterioration in relations.

Xi arrives in Washington on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade amid growing optimism that a trade truce deal between the two nations will be extended and potential cooperation over artificial intelligence.

Oil Prices and Market Sentiment

Brent crude futures steadied at $100.22 per barrel after dropping over 3% in the previous session, moving below the key $100 level briefly.

President Trump said he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York this week for the UN General Assembly, helping lift sentiment and pushing bond yields lower.

"The drop in oil is a big factor," said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global. "Oil is the main driver and investors are jumping back into AI as has been the pattern this year."

Regional Market Performance and AI Enthusiasm

Stock Index Movements Across Asia

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose over 1% in early trading. Tech-heavy South Korean stocks jumped nearly 2% while Taiwan shares were 1.3% higher. Japan markets are closed for a holiday.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.37% while European futures were 0.3% higher. Much of the AI enthusiasm has been centred on the strong reception to the launch of Meta's Muse AI assistant.

China's blue-chip stock index rose 0.75%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.4%. AI stocks in China and Hong Kong also surged.

Meta Muse AI Assistant Boosts Confidence

"The excitement around Meta Muse is adding weight to the idea that millions of people could eventually use persistent AI agents," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"The combination of Meta Muse injecting a new shot of confidence in the CPU demand profile, lower crude prices, falling Treasury yields and optimism towards the US-China summit have supported the move."

Rate Hike Expectations and Currency Movements

Central Bank Actions and Market Reactions

RATE HIKES ON THE WAY

Investors are also contending with a fresh wave of rate hikes and hawkish signals from major central banks, reinforcing expectations of further tightening later this year. The shift has underpinned the dollar and piled pressure on the yen.

The yen was at 157.39 per US dollar, hovering near a three-week low after surrendering early-month gains driven by bets on a faster pace of Bank of Japan rate hikes.

The BOJ raised rates last week to a 31-year high but two dissenting votes and lack of explicit hawkish guidance disappointed investors, leaving the yen vulnerable and stoking intervention jitters.

Currency Intervention and Policy Outlook

"FX intervention remains a blunt tool to prop up currencies, and without a forceful monetary policy response it will be difficult for Japanese authorities to rein in the selloff in the yen," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

The Federal Reserve, by contrast, raised rates last week and warned its fight against inflation was not over, keeping the door open to further tightening.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 100.4, just shy of a seven-week high. Traders are pricing in a 56% chance of a hike in October, compared with 43.5% a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in SingaporeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Technology shares led gains across Asia, supported by lower oil prices and optimism over US‑Iran negotiations, sending MSCI Asia ex‑Japan up over 1% and Taiwan and Korea notably higher (apnews.com).
  • Meta’s newly launched Muse AI assistant sparked a rally in tech stocks—Meta shares jumped ~6–7%, Nasdaq‑100 up ~2%—driven by growing user adoption and enthusiasm around AI agents (investing.com).
  • The dollar strengthened near seven‑week highs on expectations of further Fed tightening; the yen weakened to about ¥157 per dollar despite a BOJ rate hike to 1.25%—investors viewed the move as insufficiently hawkish (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to the recent rally in Asian stocks?
Asian stocks rallied due to a surge in technology shares, lower oil prices, and optimism over potential US-Iran talks and US-China cooperation.
How did oil prices impact investor sentiment?
The drop in oil prices lifted investor sentiment and encouraged a return to AI-related stocks.
What are investors watching regarding US-China relations?
Investors are focusing on the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, hoping for progress on trade and artificial intelligence cooperation.
Why is the dollar strengthening against other currencies?
The dollar is firming as investors bet on more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to curb inflation.
How are major Asian markets performing?
Tech-heavy South Korean and Taiwan stocks surged, while China's blue-chip index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also rose.

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