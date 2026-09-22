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Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Banking AI data privacy

Banks Caution on Rising Scam and Fraud Risks from AI Shopping Bots

AI Shopping Bots: Opportunities and Emerging Risks

By Elizabeth Howcroft

AI Agents in Online Shopping

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Using AI agents for online shopping could increase the risk of scams, fraud and data-privacy breaches, banks including NatWest and Bank of America said on Tuesday, as they set out principles for developing the technology.    

Technology companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta are increasingly promoting AI chatbots as shopping tools, envisioning a future in which shoppers use AI agents to select products and make purchases on their behalf. Retailers, meanwhile, are racing to influence chatbots' recommendations.

Growth in AI-Driven Shopping Activity

British retailer John Lewis said in September that searches ​originating from AI agents had risen to 2.5% from 0.3% a year ​earlier, with the trend accelerating. 

Banks' Perspectives and Consumer Sentiments

The group of banks, which also includes ING, New Zealand's ASB Bank, US lender Capital One and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a report that customers were enthusiastic about the potential of agentic commerce and keen to enable it.

Concerns Over Consumer Protection

However, they warned that the technology was advancing faster than industry standards and consumer protections.

Uncertainty and Consumer Worries

"Consumers are unclear if AI will act in their interests," the report said.

"They are concerned that AI agents may buy the wrong thing or spend too much – or even worse, lose their money to scams and fraud. They are not sure whether they will be protected or who they will need to go to if things go wrong."

Specific Risks Identified

The report highlighted risks including AI agents requesting customers' card details and entering them directly into websites, or steering users towards payment methods that offer weaker protections.

Proposed Safeguards and Policy Recommendations

The banks plan to discuss a series of proposals with policymakers, including requiring disclosure when an AI agent is involved in a transaction, greater transparency over how AI agents make decisions, and safeguards to protect customer data.

Interoperability and Consumer Choice

Consumers and merchants should also be free to choose which AI-powered e-commerce services they use, while different systems should be interoperable, the report said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • AI‑agent commerce is accelerating: John Lewis reports AI‑originated product searches rose from 0.3% to 2.5% in a year, signaling growing consumer use and industry shift (blueprint-sme.co.uk)
  • Banks—NatWest, Bank of America, ING, ASB Bank (NZ), Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia—flag that AI agents may misuse card data, drive purchases via weaker payment methods, and leave consumers unclear about accountability (bai.org)
  • They propose consumer‑centric principles: require AI‑agent disclosure, decision‑making transparency, data safeguards, freedom of choice, and interoperability across platforms (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What risks do banks associate with AI shopping bots?
Banks warn that AI shopping bots could expose consumers to scams, fraud, and data-privacy breaches.
Why are AI shopping bots seen as a security concern?
AI shopping bots may handle card details, choose less secure payment methods, and potentially steer users to unsafe platforms.
What do banks recommend for AI shopping bot development?
Banks suggest transparency on AI agent involvement, data safeguards, and interoperable systems for consumer choice.
How are AI agents impacting online retail searches?
Retailers like John Lewis report a significant increase in searches originating from AI agents over the past year.
What standards are banks advocating for AI agent use in commerce?
Banks propose clear disclosure of AI agents, greater decision transparency, and robust consumer protection measures.

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