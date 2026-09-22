GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dassault Aviation tests AI algorithms on Rafale fighter jet - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dassault Aviation tests AI algorithms on Rafale fighter jet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defence Aerospace

Dassault Aviation Integrates AI Algorithms in Rafale Fighter Jet Testing

By Florence Loeve

AI Integration and Testing in Modern Fighter Jets

Flight Testing of AI Algorithms on Rafale

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French planemaker Dassault Aviation has flight-tested two new AI algorithms on its Rafale fighter jet, it said on Tuesday, in the latest sign of efforts by arms companies to incorporate the technology into future weapons systems.

The move comes as France prepares for the next generation of fighter jets or potential upgrades after the collapse of a Franco-German project with Airbus this year, and as Europe seeks greater autonomy in defence.

Collaboration and Development of AI Algorithms

Dassault said it had tested an algorithm developed by its own engineers and a second one developed in collaboration with French defence technology group Thales. The two companies already cooperate on France's independent Rafale.

Purpose and Maturity of AI Algorithms

Dassault did not give details of the tests or the role of the algorithms, but described them as part of a broader initiative to integrate AI in support of human crews.

"They have reached a level of maturity that makes them eligible for future Rafale upgrades," the company said.

Global Trends in AI Adoption for Fighter Jets

Arms companies worldwide are experimenting with AI to help pilots to make faster decisions and coordinate with uncrewed 'wingman' drones designed to fly alongside conventional jets.

Examples from Other Countries

Sweden's Saab said last year that it had conducted combat testing of a Gripen E warplane flown by AI against a real fighter pilot as it explores concepts for the next generation of combat jets.

In 2024, the Secretary of the US Air Force flew in a modified F-16 jet fitted with machine learning supplied by Shield AI to demonstrate the ability of AI to enter aerial battle with a crewed F-16.

Dassault's Future Plans and Openness to Partnerships

Dassault has said it is capable of working on its own fighter jet while remaining open to cooperation with new partners.

(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by Tim Hepher and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Dassault’s AI trial on the Rafale reflects a broader trend of embedding AI in manned-unmanned collaborative combat systems, with similar experiments seen in Sweden and the U.S. (dassault-aviation.com)
  • The tests align with Dassault’s roadmap toward the Rafale F5 standard, emphasizing sovereign, supervised AI capabilities and compatibility with autonomous drones (UCAS) for future upgrades. (dassault-aviation.com)
  • This development underscores France’s push for defence autonomy following the breakdown of the Franco-German fighter project, positioned as a contingency ‘Plan B’ to fill capability gaps through evolving the Rafale platform. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What AI algorithms did Dassault Aviation test on the Rafale fighter jet?
Dassault Aviation tested two AI algorithms: one developed internally and another in collaboration with Thales.
Why is Dassault Aviation incorporating AI into the Rafale jet?
Dassault Aviation is integrating AI to enhance support for human crews and to qualify for future Rafale upgrades.
What is the broader industry trend related to AI in defence systems?
Arms companies globally are developing AI-enabled systems to improve pilot decision-making and integration with autonomous drones.
Are there any similar AI tests by other defence companies?
Yes, Sweden's Saab and the US Air Force have also conducted AI tests on combat jets to further next-generation fighter capabilities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China's industrial rise hits German manufacturers hard, ECB finds

China's industrial rise hits German manufacturers hard, ECB finds

Image for Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity

Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity

Image for Russia kills four in strikes on Ukraine before Trump-Zelenskiy talks

Russia kills four in strikes on Ukraine before Trump-Zelenskiy talks

Image for Dollar falters after Iran's offer to reopen Hormuz sends oil lower

Dollar falters after Iran's offer to reopen Hormuz sends oil lower

Image for China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

Image for Whitbread investor Corvex calls for seat on board amid strategic challenges

Whitbread investor Corvex calls for seat on board amid strategic challenges

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, sources say
German institutes raise 2026 and 2027 economic growth forecasts, sources say
Image for Stocks rally on AI optimism and oil below $100
Stocks rally on AI optimism and oil below $100
Image for Burnham wants 'Made in Europe' plan to involve Britain
Burnham wants 'Made in Europe' plan to involve Britain
Image for Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit
Slovak leader Fico raps EU for inaction on fuel prices, demands summit
Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia
Image for Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves
Oil falls to two-week low as Gulf supply outlook improves
Image for Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks
Consumer stocks lift UK indexes as investors await US-Iran talks
Image for EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says
EU parcel duty boosts Sinsay online sales, LPP finance chief says
Image for Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
Image for Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz
Image for ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule
Image for Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
Analysis-From smart glasses to AI pins, privacy fears challenge tech's next big bet
View All Finance Posts