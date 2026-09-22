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Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling steady after report says Iran may reopen Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Sterling Holds as Iran Strait of Hormuz Reopening May Ease Oil & Rate Pressures

Market Reactions to Strait of Hormuz Developments

By Niket Nishant

Sterling Performance Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The British pound traded flat just off a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as traders weighed a report that said Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

The disruption of the crucial shipping route has strained global oil supplies and posed a serious challenge for nations such as the UK, which rely on imports. 

Impact on Oil Supply and Bank of England Policy

A sustained resumption of oil flows through the channel could ease pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates, which in turn may limit gains in sterling.

Sterling was largely unchanged at $1.3366, clawing back after dropping to $1.3327 earlier in the session. Against the euro, it was down 0.06% at 85.76 pence.

Investor Sentiment and Rate Hike Expectations

After rallying on an orderly political transition to Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government, sterling has weakened on fears that investors are expecting too many rate hikes by the BoE.

"The bar to out-hawk broader market pricing appears to us to be particularly high," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting, but traders still expect at least one increase this year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"The BoE stands alone among major central banks in holding while inflation accelerates, a divergence that leaves sterling carrying catch-up risk," strategists at Gramercy wrote.

Oil Prices and Diplomatic Efforts

Brent crude futures slipped below $100 and were on track for the fifth consecutive day of declines after Kyodo News reported that Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US took initial steps toward easing military pressure.

Ongoing Uncertainties

Still, previous diplomatic efforts at peace have made only halting progress, which may leave investors wary.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran reportedly offered to reopen the crucial oil route in the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. eases military pressure, a move that could ease global oil supply strains and temper expectations for Bank of England rate hikes. (reddit.com)
  • The pound remained flat near $1.3366 after earlier dipping to $1.3327, while slipping slightly versus the euro to 85.76 pence, as markets balanced oil outlook improvements against domestic rate‑hike expectations. (apnews.com)
  • Bank of England faces inflation pressures from energy shocks; easing oil price concerns via Hormuz reopening could reduce the urgency for further tightening, though long‑term geopolitical risk keeps caution elevated. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important to UK markets?
The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route for global oil supplies, which the UK relies on for imports. Its closure strains supply and affects prices and currency.
How could the reopening of Hormuz affect the British pound?
Reopening Hormuz could ease oil supply pressure, potentially reducing the need for Bank of England rate hikes and limiting gains in sterling.
What has caused recent fluctuations in the sterling exchange rate?
Sterling has fluctuated due to reports on Hormuz, expectations over Bank of England rate hikes, and political transitions in the UK.
What is the Bank of England's current rate policy?
The Bank of England held rates steady at its last meeting, but market expectations suggest at least one hike this year.

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