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ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB, EU central banks oppose stablecoin bank deposit rule

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Banking cryptocurrency Regulation European Union

ECB and EU Central Banks Oppose Stablecoin Reserve Rule Under MiCA Regulations

Central Banks Critique on Stablecoin Reserve Requirements

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Stablecoin issuers should not be required to hold a minimum proportion of their reserve assets as bank deposits because they could leave lenders exposed to changes in the stablecoin market and less sticky deposits, the ECB and other EU central banks said on Tuesday.

ESCB’s Response to MiCA Consultation

The European System of Central Banks (ESCB) - a body made up of the ECB and the 27 national central banks of EU countries - made the comments in a response to a consultation on the MiCA regulations, a set of EU-wide crypto rules which came into force last year.

Recommended Changes to Reserve Asset Requirements

Instead of the current requirement for major stablecoin issuers to hold 60% of their reserves as bank deposits, the central banks recommended changing MiCA to instead require a minimum percentage of the token reserves which should be held in assets which mature within one and five working days.

Regulatory Enforcement and Investor Protection Concerns

The central banks also said that European regulators are facing "material challenges" in enforcing the bloc's crypto regulations, as non-compliant crypto companies continue to have access to EU customers, creating investor protection concerns.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECB and the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) caution that current MiCA rule—requiring 60% of stablecoin reserves as bank deposits—may threaten financial stability by increasing deposit volatility and lender exposure to crypto market shifts (bankingsupervision.europa.eu).
  • They propose amending MiCA to require stablecoin reserves to be held in assets maturing within one to five working days, providing greater liquidity and stability than bank deposits (eba.europa.eu).
  • The central banks also flag enforcement gaps: non‑compliant crypto firms continue accessing EU customers, undermining regulatory effectiveness and posing investor protection risks (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do the ECB and EU central banks oppose stablecoin deposit requirements?
They argue that requiring stablecoin issuers to hold a minimum of their reserves as bank deposits could expose lenders to risks from stablecoin market changes.
What changes to stablecoin reserve requirements are being proposed?
Central banks recommend shifting from a minimum bank deposit rule to requiring reserves in assets maturing in one to five working days.
What is MiCA and how does it affect stablecoin issuers?
MiCA is a set of EU-wide crypto regulations that includes current rules requiring major stablecoin issuers to hold 60% of their reserves as bank deposits.
What enforcement challenges do European regulators face with crypto rules?
They face challenges because non-compliant crypto companies can still access EU customers, which raises investor protection concerns.

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