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Kremlin says it would welcome Rubio-Lavrov contacts at ASEAN event - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says it would welcome Rubio-Lavrov contacts at ASEAN event

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Kremlin Open to Rubio-Lavrov Contacts During ASEAN Event in Manila

Diplomatic Engagements at ASEAN Gathering

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it would welcome contacts between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila this week where members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are gathering.

Potential Meeting Between Rubio and Lavrov

Rubio, who is in Manila from July 19-23, said at the weekend he would be ready to meet Lavrov on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events, but that he was not sure if such a meeting had been finalised.

Kremlin's Position on Diplomatic Talks

Asked on Monday about the possibility of such a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated Moscow was in favour of the two top diplomats meeting.

Official Statement from Kremlin Spokesman

"Contacts through the ministries of foreign affairs and diplomatic channels are of course largely of a technical nature, but if there were to be contact at the level of foreign ministers, we would certainly welcome it," Peskov told reporters.

Efforts to Arrange the Meeting

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the RIA state news agency later on Monday that officials were working on setting up a possible meeting between Lavrov and Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN events.

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin, via spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said it would welcome a foreign‑minister‑level contact between Rubio and Lavrov during the ASEAN events in Manila (freemalaysiatoday.com).
  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attending ASEAN meetings in Manila from July 19‑23, has indicated he is open to meeting Lavrov on the sidelines, but said no arrangement has been confirmed (armenpress.am).
  • ASEAN gatherings in Manila include high‑level meetings such as the Post‑Ministerial Conference, East Asia Summit, and ASEAN Regional Forum, alongside trilateral engagement with Japanese and South Korean counterparts (pna.gov.ph).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin say about a possible Rubio-Lavrov meeting?
The Kremlin said it would welcome contacts between Marco Rubio and Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN event in Manila.
Where are Rubio and Lavrov expected to possibly meet?
They are expected to possibly meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related events in Manila.
Is the Rubio-Lavrov meeting confirmed?
As of now, it is not confirmed; officials are working to set up the meeting.
What is the Kremlin's view on foreign ministers meeting?
The Kremlin views contacts between foreign ministers as welcome and sees value in technical diplomatic discussions.

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