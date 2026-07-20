Russia Blames Ukraine for Drone Attack on Bus Killing Five Civilians in Belgorod Region

Details of the Belgorod Bus Attack Incident

Official Russian Statements

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of killing five civilians, including a minor, in a drone attack on a bus in Russia's Belgorod region and said three other civilians were in hospital in a critical condition.

Governor's Response

Alexander Shuvayev, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a statement on Telegram that 23 civilians had been injured in the attack in total.

Details of the Attack

"Today, in the town of Shebekino, a drone operated by...terrorists from Kyiv deliberately and cynically struck a passenger coach," Shuvayev said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report: according to preliminary data, five innocent civilians, including a minor, were killed as a result of this inhuman and despicable attack: four women and a boy died from their injuries."

Reactions and Context

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the accusation.

Background on Belgorod Region

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour at the start of 2022. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)