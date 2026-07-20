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Headlines

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing five civilians in drone strike on bus in border region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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headlines Conflicts Russia Ukraine International News

Russia Blames Ukraine for Drone Attack on Bus Killing Five Civilians in Belgorod Region

Details of the Belgorod Bus Attack Incident

Official Russian Statements

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of killing five civilians, including a minor, in a drone attack on a bus in Russia's Belgorod region and said three other civilians were in hospital in a critical condition.

Governor's Response

Alexander Shuvayev, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a statement on Telegram that 23 civilians had been injured in the attack in total.

Details of the Attack

"Today, in the town of Shebekino, a drone operated by...terrorists from Kyiv deliberately and cynically struck a passenger coach," Shuvayev said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report: according to preliminary data, five innocent civilians, including a minor, were killed as a result of this inhuman and despicable attack: four women and a boy died from their injuries."

Reactions and Context

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the accusation.

Background on Belgorod Region

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region and has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour at the start of 2022. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgorod region has faced repeated Ukrainian drone attacks prior to this incident, with prior strikes killing civilians and damaging infrastructure (investing.com)
  • On May 16, local sources reported an FPV drone strike near Shebekino injured civilians including children, suggesting heightened drone activity in the area (reddit.com)
  • This latest accusation comes amid broader escalation in long‑range Ukrainian drone operations that have struck deep into Russian territory, including the Belgorod region (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia accuse Ukraine of in Belgorod?
Russia accused Ukraine of killing five civilians, including a minor, in a drone attack on a bus in the Belgorod region.
How many people were injured in the attack?
According to Russian officials, 23 civilians were injured in the drone strike.
Has Ukraine responded to the accusation?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the accusation.
Where is Belgorod located?
Belgorod is a region in Russia that borders Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
Have attacks occurred frequently in the Belgorod region?
The Belgorod region has come under regular attack from Kyiv's forces since early 2022.

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