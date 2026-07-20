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Hungary's Tisza party backs chess legend Judit Polgar for president - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary's Tisza party backs chess legend Judit Polgar for president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Politics Hungary leadership Chess

Hungary's ruling party backs chess legend Judit Polgar for president

Political Developments and Judit Polgar's Nomination

Tisza Party's Support for Judit Polgar

BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - The lawmakers of Hungary's ruling Tisza party unanimously support chess legend Judit Polgar for president and will make a final decision about nominating her at their next meeting, the parliamentary group's leader Andrea Bujdoso said on Monday.

Role of the President and Constitutional Changes

Prime Minister's Proposal

Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday that he would ask Polgar, widely regarded as the greatest ever female chess player, to take up the largely ceremonial role of president until a new constitution is passed.

Recent Constitutional Amendment

On Saturday, Tamas Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment ​passed by Tisza that ended his term as president.

Magyar's Political Agenda

Key Elements of Reform

Electing a new president and drafting a new constitution are key elements ​of Magyar's drive to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power, for which Magyar says he received ‌a strong mandate from voters.

End of Orban's Rule

Magyar ended the 16-year rule of Orban's nationalist Fidesz party with a landslide election victory in April.

Parliament's Role in Electing the President

Parliament, where Magyar's party has a two-thirds majority that allows it to change any laws, will elect a new president who will be in office until a planned new constitution takes effect, or for a maximum of five years.

Judit Polgar's Profile and Public Perception

Tisza's Endorsement of Polgar

Bujdoso said Tisza's parliamentary group had agreed after a long discussion that Polgar, 49, was "patriotic, honourable, empathetic, brave, outstanding and dedicated in her profession", and "able to express the nation's unity".

Public and Political Reactions

Polgar could not be reached for comment.

Expectations for the Presidency

"The president of the republic must be a person who guards the unity of the nation and constitutionality," Magyar told parliament.

Judit Polgar's Chess Achievements

Polgar is the only female chess player to have been ranked in the world's top 10 of what is a male-dominated sport.

She is the only woman to have crossed the rating of 2700, the threshold that many consider the definition of a "Super Grandmaster".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The Tisza Party, which holds a two‑thirds supermajority and leads the government, has officially backed Judit Polgár’s candidacy as president (lemonde.fr).
  • Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly stated he will ask the world‑class chess grandmaster—widely recognized as the greatest female player ever—to assume the role temporarily until constitutional reform is completed (jpost.com).
  • Polgár’s potential appointment symbolizes Hungary’s democratic transition and aligns with the Tisza Party’s pro‑European, reformist agenda amid a push to restore EU cooperation and institutional independence (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Hungary's Tisza party backed for president?
The Tisza party has backed chess legend Judit Polgar for the role of Hungary's president.
Is Judit Polgar confirmed as president of Hungary?
Judit Polgar's nomination is supported by Tisza party lawmakers, but a final decision will be made at their next meeting.
What role is Judit Polgar expected to fill?
Judit Polgar is expected to serve as Hungary's interim president, a largely ceremonial position, until a new constitution is passed.
Who proposed Judit Polgar for the presidential position?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar proposed Judit Polgar for the interim presidential role.
Why is a new president needed in Hungary?
A new president is needed to serve temporarily until Hungary passes a new constitution.

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