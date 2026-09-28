JCB Names George Bamford as Co-Chair with Anthony Bamford in Leadership Shift

JCB Leadership Transition and Company Overview

Appointment of George Bamford as Co-Chair

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Construction equipment manufacturer JCB has appointed George Bamford as co-chair of the company alongside his father Anthony Bamford, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the company.

Background of George Bamford

• George Bamford, who also is the founder of Bamford Watch Department, has been JCB's deputy chair since the start of the year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Company Response

• JCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Anthony Bamford’s Legacy and Company Growth

Anthony Bamford’s Tenure

• The company, which makes tractors and excavators, has been chaired by Anthony Bamford since 1975.

JCB’s Global Presence

Employee Base and Expansion

• JCB employs around 19,000 people on four continents and will open a new facility in Texas next month.

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)