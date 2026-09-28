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Finance

JCB chair Bamford names youngest child as co-chair, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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JCB Names George Bamford as Co-Chair with Anthony Bamford in Leadership Shift

JCB Leadership Transition and Company Overview

Appointment of George Bamford as Co-Chair

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Construction equipment manufacturer JCB has appointed George Bamford as co-chair of the company alongside his father Anthony Bamford, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the company. 

Background of George Bamford

• George Bamford, who also is the founder of Bamford Watch Department, has been JCB's deputy chair since the start of the year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Company Response

• JCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Anthony Bamford’s Legacy and Company Growth

Anthony Bamford’s Tenure

• The company, which makes tractors and excavators, has been chaired by Anthony Bamford since 1975.

JCB’s Global Presence

Employee Base and Expansion

• JCB employs around 19,000 people on four continents and will open a new facility in Texas next month.

(Reporting by Nethra Sailesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • George Bamford elevated to co‑chair of JCB, joining father Anthony after serving as deputy chair earlier in 2026 (jcb.com)
  • Anthony Bamford has led JCB since 1975, steering global expansion across four continents and overseeing growth to some £5–6 billion in annual sales (jcb.com)
  • JCB will soon open its largest North American plant — a $500 million, ~1 million sq ft facility in San Antonio scheduled to begin fall 2026 — supporting around 1,500 jobs (jcb.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as JCB's new co-chair?
George Bamford has been appointed as co-chair of JCB alongside his father Anthony Bamford.
What is George Bamford's background?
George Bamford is the founder of Bamford Watch Department and has served as JCB's deputy chair since the start of the year.
How long has Anthony Bamford chaired JCB?
Anthony Bamford has been the chair of JCB since 1975.
Where is JCB expanding its operations?
JCB will open a new facility in Texas next month.
How many people does JCB employ?
JCB employs around 19,000 people on four continents.

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