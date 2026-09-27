UK Police Arrest Five Over Suspected Terrorist Act at US Air Force Base
Details of the Incident and Investigation
Police Response and Arrests
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British police said counter-terrorism officers were leading efforts to establish what had happened at an airbase used by the US Air Force on Sunday, after they arrested five men on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Additional Charges
The five men were also arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosives Act.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)