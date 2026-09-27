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UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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UK Police Arrest Five Over Suspected Terrorist Act at US Air Force Base

Details of the Incident and Investigation

Police Response and Arrests

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British police said counter-terrorism officers were leading efforts to establish what had happened at an airbase used by the US Air Force on Sunday, after they arrested five men on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

Additional Charges

The five men were also arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Explosives Act.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Five men arrested in Whelford area near RAF Fairford under the Explosives Act and Terrorism Act Section 5 (news.met.police.uk)
  • Major incident declared: bomb disposal teams examined vehicles; residents evacuated; emergency services deployed (amp.dw.com)
  • Security at the RAF Fairford US‑used base was significantly increased, with armed police and roadblocks; USAF emphasized ongoing vigilance (currently.att.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK police arrest five men near a US Air Force base?
The men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act and violating the Explosives Act, according to British police.
Who is leading the investigation at the airbase?
Counter-terrorism officers are leading efforts to establish what happened at the airbase.
Where did the incident involving the arrests take place?
The incident took place at an airbase in the UK used by the US Air Force.
What laws were the five men suspected of violating?
They were suspected of preparing a terrorist act and committing offences under the Explosives Act.

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