UK PM Andy Burnham Withholds Support for Heathrow Third Runway Expansion

Prime Minister's Stance on Heathrow Expansion

Background of the Heathrow Third Runway Proposal

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to give his backing on Sunday to plans to build a third runway at Heathrow, saying it was a matter for people who live near London's main airport.

The government led by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announced last year it supported Heathrow's expansion proposal, which must undergo a lengthy planning process before construction can begin.

Burnham's Comments at Labour Party Conference

"I think, principally, it's a matter for London," Burnham told the BBC in an interview at the start of the governing Labour Party's annual conference.

"I think you've got to hear the voice of people there first. It's not right for me to just jump straight in on the back of the consultation."

Ongoing Debate and Project Delays

Political Division Over the Expansion

Burnham's refusal to immediately back the plan is the latest development in a long-running debate over a project that has divided politicians for two decades.

Heathrow's Timeline and Capacity Issues

Heathrow said at the weekend that plans to open the third runway could be delayed by four years, meaning it would not be operational until 2039.

The airport operates at 99% capacity and risks being overtaken in Europe by other airports. Its two runways compare with four each in Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt Airport, and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.

Local Concerns: Noise, Safety, and Environment

Heathrow is just 15 miles (24 km) west of London. Residents have for decades complained about noise pollution, safety risks from flights over the densely populated city, and more recently, about the impact of soaring carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)