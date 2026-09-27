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UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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UK PM Andy Burnham Withholds Support for Heathrow Third Runway Expansion

Prime Minister's Stance on Heathrow Expansion

Background of the Heathrow Third Runway Proposal

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to give his backing on Sunday to plans to build a third runway at Heathrow, saying it was a matter for people who live near London's main airport.

The government led by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announced last year it supported Heathrow's expansion proposal, which must undergo a lengthy planning process before construction can begin.

Burnham's Comments at Labour Party Conference

"I think, principally, it's a matter for London," Burnham told the BBC in an interview at the start of the governing Labour Party's annual conference.

"I think you've got to hear the voice of people there first. It's not right for me to just jump straight in on the back of the consultation."

Ongoing Debate and Project Delays

Political Division Over the Expansion

Burnham's refusal to immediately back the plan is the latest development in a long-running debate over a project that has divided politicians for two decades.

Heathrow's Timeline and Capacity Issues

Heathrow said at the weekend that plans to open the third runway could be delayed by four years, meaning it would not be operational until 2039.

The airport operates at 99% capacity and risks being overtaken in Europe by other airports. Its two runways compare with four each in Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt Airport, and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.

Local Concerns: Noise, Safety, and Environment

Heathrow is just 15 miles (24 km) west of London. Residents have for decades complained about noise pollution, safety risks from flights over the densely populated city, and more recently, about the impact of soaring carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Key Takeaways

  • PM Andy Burnham emphasized the views of local residents and declined to publicly back the third runway ahead of full consultation, despite the previous government’s support. (oag.com)
  • Heathrow warns the project could be delayed by four years, potentially pushing the opening from a target of 2035 to as late as 2039. (marketscreener.com)
  • Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport but operates at nearly 99% capacity with only two runways, compared to four at Paris CDG and Frankfurt, and six at Amsterdam Schiphol. (heathrow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Andy Burnham refuse to back Heathrow's third runway?
Burnham cited the need to consider the views of local residents and said it was a matter for people living near Heathrow.
What was the previous government's stance on Heathrow expansion?
Former Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government supported Heathrow's expansion, subject to a lengthy planning process.
Why is Heathrow considering a third runway?
Heathrow operates at 99% capacity and aims to remain competitive with major European airports.
What are some concerns about the third runway?
Local residents have raised issues about noise pollution, safety risks, and increased carbon emissions from additional flights.
When could the third runway potentially open?
Heathrow's latest estimates indicate the third runway would not be operational until 2039, due to delays.

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