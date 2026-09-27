Armani CEO Considers Multiple Investors for 15% Stake Sale, No Decision Finalized

Armani's Stake Sale Strategy and Investor Considerations

By Elisa Anzolin

Openness to Multiple Investors

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Armani is open to considering more than one investor for the sale of a 15% stake earmarked in founder Giorgio Armani's will, Chief Executive Giuseppe Marsocci said on Sunday.

CEO's Statement on Investor Selection

"It is not written in stone that it has to be one investor," Marsocci told reporters on the sidelines of the Giorgio Armani fashion show, adding that no decision had yet been made.

Potential Buyers and Will Provisions

Armani, who died at 91 last September, had named French luxury group LVMH, beauty products maker L'Oreal and eyewear group EssilorLuxottica as preferred buyers for the company.

Timeline and Transaction Conditions

Marsocci, who took over as chief executive last October, said the fashion house intended to respect the time frame set out in the founder's will, although any transaction would depend on reaching an agreement on "price and details".

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan, editing by Giulia Segreti)