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Armani CEO says stake sale could involve multiple investors, no decision made - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Armani CEO says stake sale could involve multiple investors, no decision made

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Armani CEO Considers Multiple Investors for 15% Stake Sale, No Decision Finalized

Armani's Stake Sale Strategy and Investor Considerations

By Elisa Anzolin

Openness to Multiple Investors

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Armani is open to considering more than one investor for the sale of a 15% stake earmarked in founder Giorgio Armani's will, Chief Executive Giuseppe Marsocci said on Sunday.

CEO's Statement on Investor Selection

"It is not written in stone that it has to be one investor," Marsocci told reporters on the sidelines of the Giorgio Armani fashion show, adding that no decision had yet been made.

Potential Buyers and Will Provisions

Armani, who died at 91 last September, had named French luxury group LVMH, beauty products maker L'Oreal and eyewear group EssilorLuxottica as preferred buyers for the company.

Timeline and Transaction Conditions

Marsocci, who took over as chief executive last October, said the fashion house intended to respect the time frame set out in the founder's will, although any transaction would depend on reaching an agreement on "price and details".

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Armani is open to splitting the 15% stake among several investors, not limited to one buyer, according to CEO Marsocci.
  • The sale process remains undecided and will proceed based on agreement over price and deal specifics.
  • This sale aligns with founder Giorgio Armani’s will, which prioritized buyers such as LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica while empowering the Foundation and heirs to manage timing and approvals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Armani is up for sale?
A 15% stake of Armani is being considered for sale, as outlined in Giorgio Armani's will.
Is Armani planning to sell the stake to a single investor?
No, Armani is open to considering more than one investor for the stake sale.
Who are the preferred buyers for Armani's stake?
The preferred buyers named in Giorgio Armani's will are LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica.
Has a decision been made regarding the Armani stake sale?
No, Armani's CEO stated that no final decision has been made regarding the stake sale.
When will the Armani stake sale take place?
The sale will follow the time frame set out in Giorgio Armani's will, contingent on agreement over price and details.

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