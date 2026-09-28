GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Stocks cautious in Asia as oil gains, yields rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stocks cautious in Asia as oil gains, yields rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asian Stocks Cautious as Oil Prices Surge and Bond Yields Rise

Market Reactions and Economic Outlook

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Share markets made a cautious start on Monday as oil prices popped higher again amid doubts the United States and Iran will reach a truce anytime soon, keeping bonds under pressure ahead of a week packed with economic news.

US-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Impact

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Tehran was desperate to make a deal. Trump said talks would continue this week, though Iran shows no sign of watering down its proposals.

Brent futures quickly rose 1.6% to $106.00 a barrel, bringing gains so far this month to 17%, while US crude futures added 1.1% to $93.47 a barrel. [O/R]

Refining Capacity and Inflation Concerns

A dearth of refining capacity has in turn lifted diesel prices to all-time highs far above crude, raising the risk that inflation will become embedded in pricing and wage decisions.

Central Bank Responses and Rate Hikes

Central banks have responded with a round of rate hikes, with the Reserve Bank of Australia likely to be the next to tighten when it meets on Tuesday.

Markets now imply a 66% chance the Federal Reserve will hike for a second straight meeting in October, with around 90 basis points of tightening priced out to late next year.

Strong Economic Data and Corporate Earnings

At the same time, a run of strong US economic data has supported expectations for corporate earnings even as bond yields surge, so underpinning equities.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow measure is forecasting growth of a racy 5.0% for this quarter. Activity has also proven upbeat in Asia and Europe, thanks in part to the boom in AI investment.

Expert Commentary

"The global expansion appears to have entered a phase of broad-based strength rarely seen over the past two decades," said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan.

"Amidst strong growth and firming perceptions of resilience to high energy prices, it is no surprise that rates are moving higher while equity prices remain close to record levels," he added. "What is most notable about recent market moves is their extension of higher policy rates well beyond the coming year."

Bonds and Global Market Movements

Bond Yield Trends

BONDS FEAR HIGHER FOR LONGER

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8%, while South Korean stocks dipped 0.6%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%. 

In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.4%, while DAX futures gained 0.3% and FTSE futures added 0.2%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures were flat.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries nudged up to 5.5185%, near their highest since 2004, having climbed 27 basis points just this month. Two-year yields have shot up 55 basis points this month in anticipation of Fed hikes.

Analyst Insights

Mark Cabana, a rate strategist at Bank of America, sees further room for bonds to sell off as markets price higher Fed Funds.

"The repricing may not stop until there's clear evidence that financial conditions have become sufficiently restrictive," he warned.

Global Borrowing Costs and Tech Sector Impact

The spike in yields raises borrowing costs globally just as tech firms are borrowing billions to fund their AI expansion, while also lifting the discount applied to company earnings.

Key Economic Data and Currency Movements

Upcoming US Economic Reports

The US data calendar is packed with readings on inflation, GDP, manufacturing and jobs. The key September payrolls report on Friday is forecast to show a gain of 85,000 while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1%, with some chance of a dip to 4.0%.

Currency Market Reactions

The recent spate of upbeat figures has boosted the dollar index to two-month peaks at 101.39. The euro was down at $1.1380, having lost 2.0% so far this month.

The dollar edged up to 157.53 yen, after dipping on Friday when Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Trump had voiced concerns about yen weakness.

Sterling was just above three-month lows at $1.3228, having been helped somewhat by hawkish comments on rates from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Commodity Markets Overview

In commodity markets, non-interest-bearing gold was off 0.5% at $4,262 an ounce, having fallen more than 4% this month as yields shot higher. [GOL/] 

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices surged—Brent reached ~$106/barrel, up ~17% month‑to‑date—driven by geopolitical uncertainty and reduced refining capacity
  • Markets price a roughly 66% to 70% chance of a Fed rate hike at the October meeting, keeping bond yields elevated
  • Equities remain supported by resilient growth and AI investment, even as higher yields raise borrowing costs and discount future earnings

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian stock markets cautious this week?
Asian stock markets are cautious due to rising oil prices, ongoing US-Iran tensions, and expectations of further central bank rate hikes.
How have oil prices reacted to Middle East developments?
Oil prices have risen sharply, with Brent up 1.6%, due to doubts about a US-Iran truce and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
What is driving the rise in bond yields?
Bond yields are rising as markets price in further US Federal Reserve rate hikes and strong economic growth data.
How are central banks responding to inflation risk?
Central banks are reacting to inflation risk with a new round of rate hikes, and markets expect further tightening in the coming months.
Which economic data is attracting market attention this week?
Markets are closely watching US readings on inflation, GDP, manufacturing, jobs, and the upcoming September payrolls report.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar firms as US-Iran tensions lift oil, hawkish Fed bets build

Dollar firms as US-Iran tensions lift oil, hawkish Fed bets build

Image for Oil heads higher as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Oil heads higher as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Image for Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology

Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology

Image for JCB chair Bamford names youngest child as co-chair, FT reports

JCB chair Bamford names youngest child as co-chair, FT reports

Image for UK's Healey puts defence in focus for reindustrialisation push

UK's Healey puts defence in focus for reindustrialisation push

Image for Iran-linked diesel price spike makes electric trucks cheaper than diesel in key EU markets, environmental group says

Iran-linked diesel price spike makes electric trucks cheaper than diesel in key EU markets, environmental group says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin
Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin
Image for Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports
Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports
Image for South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over North Korean POW disclosure
South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over North Korean POW disclosure
Image for Pope Leo pledges action on clergy abuse after meeting French survivors
Pope Leo pledges action on clergy abuse after meeting French survivors
Image for German foreign minister says Lavrov meeting driven by Russia security concerns
German foreign minister says Lavrov meeting driven by Russia security concerns
Image for Trump says men arrested at UK air base used by US were looking to do 'big damage'
Trump says men arrested at UK air base used by US were looking to do 'big damage'
Image for Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan
Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan
Image for UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project
UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project
Image for UK's Burnham pledges to fight next election on social care reform
UK's Burnham pledges to fight next election on social care reform
Image for Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres
Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres
Image for UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act
UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act
Image for Armani open to more than one investor for sale of 15% stake, CEO says
Armani open to more than one investor for sale of 15% stake, CEO says
View All Finance Posts