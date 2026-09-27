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UK's Healey puts defence in focus for reindustrialisation push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey puts defence in focus for reindustrialisation push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Healey Champions Defence Sector for Growth in UK Reindustrialisation Push

Labour Government’s Industrialisation Strategy and Defence Investment

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will put his support firmly behind firms investing in defence on Monday, part of what he will describe as a new industrialisation drive to try to spur the nation's anaemic economic growth.

In his first speech to the governing Labour Party's annual conference as finance minister, Healey will aim to put flesh on the bones of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to reindustrialise Britain when he became the nation's seventh leader in a decade in July.

Defence Sector as a Catalyst for Economic Growth

Healey, who resigned as defence minister under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer over what he felt was inadequate spending on defence, will say a "new age of industrialisation" will see British firms deliver multi-billion pound defence projects, such as three new floating docks for submarines in Clyde in Scotland.

Backing British Industry

"By backing British shipyards, we are not only boosting national security but also securing resilience in the industries that will drive growth today while building the capabilities the country needs for the future," Healey said in a statement.

NATO Commitments and Budget Targets

Burnham has pledged to meet a NATO target of increasing the core defence budget to 3.5% of GDP by 2035.

Reindustrialisation and Job Creation

Government’s Vision for Employment

BURNHAM WANTS REINDUSTRIALISATION TO CREATE JOBS

The announcement is a taste of what Healey hopes to signal with his speech — that Burnham's government hopes the route to boosting growth and reducing unemployment, and the welfare bill, will stem from new jobs created by investments in sectors such as defence.

Balancing Economic Pressures

At a conference aimed at firing up Labour members and lawmakers with a message of hope, the new government also has a difficult task in navigating competing pressures — Burnham has promised to offer the public breathing space from cost-of-living pressures, but there is a cost to that.

Fiscal Constraints and Defence Spending Gaps

With conflict in the Middle East impacting energy costs and government finances tight ahead of Healey's first budget on October 28, Britain's new finance minister has little room to manoeuvre.

On defence, his government also faces the need to fill a £4.7 billion ($6.2 billion) gap in its Defence Investment Plan, a blueprint some military experts say does not go far enough in meeting Britain's promise to increase defence spending.

Healey has as yet not set out whether the government will reach defence spending of 3% of GDP by 2030 — a target he wanted but failed to persuade Starmer to sign up to, part of the reason he quit as defence minister.

Political Support for Defence-Led Growth

Burnham's new defence minister Wes Streeting said defence would drive Britain's reindustrialisation.

"Defence spending should make Britain stronger in every sense," Streeting said. "That means backing British by buying British wherever our industry can deliver." ($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey will promote defence spending in Liverpool speech, linking industrial strategy to national security and economic growth, including submarine dock projects in Scotland.
  • The Defence Investment Plan includes a £15 billion uplift to take NATO‑qualifying defence spending to 2.7 % of GDP by 2027‑28, but a £4.7 billion gap remains to be filled at the October 28 Budget 2026 (gov.uk).
  • Labour’s long‑term ambition includes reaching NATO targets: 3 % of GDP on defence in the next parliament and 3.5 % by 2035, though the government has yet to outline a clear path for achieving that trajectory (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is John Healey's key strategy for boosting the UK's economic growth?
John Healey plans to prioritise investment in the defence sector as part of a broader reindustrialisation drive to spur economic growth and job creation in the UK.
How does the UK government plan to meet NATO defence spending targets?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government has pledged to raise the UK's core defence budget to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, with investments in large-scale defence projects.
What specific projects are included in the UK’s reindustrialisation initiative?
The reindustrialisation initiative includes multi-billion pound defence projects such as constructing three new floating docks for submarines in Clyde, Scotland.
What challenges does the UK's new finance minister face regarding defence spending?
The finance minister faces tight finances, a £4.7 billion gap in the Defence Investment Plan, and the impact of Middle East conflicts on energy costs ahead of his first budget.
How is the UK government balancing defence investment with the cost of living?
While aiming to boost job growth through defence, the government is also working to ease cost-of-living pressures, though public finances remain constrained.

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