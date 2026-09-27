GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil rebounds after Trump rejects Iran peace deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rebounds after Trump rejects Iran peace deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Rebound as Trump Rejects Iran Peace Deal Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions

Background: Strait of Hormuz Conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected a peace deal from Iran to resolve their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures rose $1.82, or 1.74%, to $106.14 a barrel by 2202 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.55 a barrel, up $1.14, or 1.23%.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Florence Tan)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump rebuffed Iran’s offer to swiftly reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz and resume peace talks, maintaining pressure on markets through prolonged uncertainty (iranintl.com)
  • The Strait of Hormuz remains a pivotal chokepoint for global energy flows, and its closure or restricted access continues to drive oil price volatility (washingtonpost.com)
  • Markets are also closely watching developments like Saudi pipeline operations, U.S. sanctions policy, and broader regional stability—all critical to supply dynamics and price direction (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rebound sharply on Monday?
Oil prices rebounded because President Trump rejected Iran's peace deal, raising geopolitical tensions.
How much did Brent crude and WTI crude increase?
Brent crude rose $1.82 to $106.14 a barrel, and WTI crude increased $1.14 to $93.55 a barrel.
What was Iran's proposal concerning the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran offered a peace deal to resolve conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was rejected by Trump.
Who reported the news about the oil price rebound?
The news was reported by Florence Tan for Reuters.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran-linked diesel price spike makes electric trucks cheaper than diesel in key EU markets, environmental group says

Iran-linked diesel price spike makes electric trucks cheaper than diesel in key EU markets, environmental group says

Image for Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin

Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin

Image for Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports

Foreign banks have expressed UBS merger interest, Swiss newspaper reports

Image for Russian drones kill two in market outside Kyiv, three others in different regions, officials say

Russian drones kill two in market outside Kyiv, three others in different regions, officials say

Image for South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over North Korean POW disclosure

South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over North Korean POW disclosure

Image for Pope Leo pledges action on clergy abuse after meeting French survivors

Pope Leo pledges action on clergy abuse after meeting French survivors

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German foreign minister says Lavrov meeting driven by Russia security concerns
German foreign minister says Lavrov meeting driven by Russia security concerns
Image for Trump says men arrested at UK air base used by US were looking to do 'big damage'
Trump says men arrested at UK air base used by US were looking to do 'big damage'
Image for Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan
Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan
Image for UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project
UK PM Burnham refuses to back Heathrow's third runway project
Image for UK's Burnham pledges to fight next election on social care reform
UK's Burnham pledges to fight next election on social care reform
Image for Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres
Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres
Image for UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act
UK police arrest 5 by air base under terrorism act
Image for Armani open to more than one investor for sale of 15% stake, CEO says
Armani open to more than one investor for sale of 15% stake, CEO says
Image for US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe
US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe
Image for Italy's Catania airport keeps flights suspended until midnight due to Etna ash
Italy's Catania airport keeps flights suspended until midnight due to Etna ash
Image for East German espionage raised GDP by 7.4% in late 1980s, study finds
East German espionage raised GDP by 7.4% in late 1980s, study finds
Image for At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022
At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022
View All Finance Posts