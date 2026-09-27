Oil Prices Rebound as Trump Rejects Iran Peace Deal Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Market Reaction to US-Iran Tensions
Background: Strait of Hormuz Conflict
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected a peace deal from Iran to resolve their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil Price Movements
Brent crude futures rose $1.82, or 1.74%, to $106.14 a barrel by 2202 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.55 a barrel, up $1.14, or 1.23%.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Florence Tan)