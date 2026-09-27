Electric Trucks Now Cheaper Than Diesel in Major EU Markets, T&E Reports

Key Findings from Transport & Environment's Analysis

Diesel Price Surge Shifts Economics

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A surge in diesel prices linked to this year's Iran conflict has helped make electric trucks cheaper to own and operate than diesel models in six major European Union markets, which account for almost half of the bloc's new truck sales, according to an analysis by Brussels-based environmental advocacy group Transport & Environment.

Cost Savings and Payback Periods

Five-Year Savings by Country

• The report, published on Monday, found that electric trucks purchased in 2026 generate savings over five years of up to €100,000 ($113,910) in the Netherlands, €85,000 in Germany and €69,000 in Denmark compared with diesel vehicles

Recouping the Initial Investment

• In those markets, operators can recoup the initial price premium in around two years

Impact of Rising Diesel Prices

• T&E said rising diesel prices following this year's Iran-linked oil price spike strengthened the business case for electrification

Challenges to Electric Truck Adoption

• Europe's electric truck transition has been slowed by high purchase prices and patchy charging infrastructure

Market Coverage and Competitive Landscape

Scope of the Report

• The report examined total cost of ownership in nine EU countries

• It found that electric trucks were already cheaper to operate than diesel models in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, France and Belgium, markets accounting for 46% of EU heavy-truck registrations.

Competition from Chinese Manufacturers

• Reuters reported earlier this year that European truckmakers such as Daimler Truck, Volvo Group and Traton's Scania were bracing for a wave of lower-cost Chinese competitors, with some Chinese electric trucks expected to be priced about 30% below comparable European models

Price Comparison: Chinese vs. European Electric Trucks

• T&E estimated a Chinese-built electric truck costs about €210,000, versus €265,000 for a European equivalent.

Additional Savings in Germany

• In Germany, operators could save an additional €34,000 over five years by choosing a Chinese-made electric truck.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8779 euro)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Matthew Lewis)