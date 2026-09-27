Delta Flight From Barcelona to Boston Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal

Incident Overview and Emergency Response

Details of the Emergency Landing

LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon in Porto, Portugal, the airline operator said.

Flight DL251 was diverted to Porto following a reported mechanical issue and landed there safely, the company said. Flight data from tracking service Flightradar24 suggested the plane left Barcelona at 3:15 p.m. (1315 GMT) and landed in Porto at 5:45 p.m. (1645 GMT).

Passenger Health and Medical Response

Eight passengers who had been onboard the Airbus A330 plane were treated on the tarmac at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport in Porto while three others were taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for Portugal's emergency and civil protection authority told Reuters by phone.

Cause of the Forced Landing

The forced landing was due to smoke in the cabin, the Portuguese spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Gertrude Chavez in New York, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Nia Williams)