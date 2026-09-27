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Finance

Boston-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Portugal due to smoke in cabin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Delta Flight From Barcelona to Boston Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal

Incident Overview and Emergency Response

Details of the Emergency Landing

LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon in Porto, Portugal, the airline operator said.

Flight DL251 was diverted to Porto following a reported mechanical issue and landed there safely, the company said. Flight data from tracking service Flightradar24 suggested the plane left Barcelona at 3:15 p.m. (1315 GMT) and landed in Porto at 5:45 p.m. (1645 GMT).

Passenger Health and Medical Response

Eight passengers who had been onboard the Airbus A330 plane were treated on the tarmac at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport in Porto while three others were taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for Portugal's emergency and civil protection authority told Reuters by phone.

Cause of the Forced Landing

The forced landing was due to smoke in the cabin, the Portuguese spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Gertrude Chavez in New York, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Flight DL251 (Barcelona–Boston), operated by an Airbus A330-300 (reg N824NW), declared an emergency due to cabin smoke and diverted to Porto on Sept 27, 2026. (aviationshop.com)
  • Emergency response included activation of alert level 2, deployment of around 67 firefighters and 22 vehicles, and a brief suspension of airport movements. (hora-h.pt)
  • Fourteen passengers were assessed for smoke inhalation; four were transported to Hospital de São João in Porto with minor injuries. (observador.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Delta flight make an emergency landing?
The Delta flight made an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal due to smoke detected in the cabin.
Were there any injuries reported on the Delta flight?
Eight passengers were treated on the tarmac, and three were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Where did the Delta flight originate and where was it headed?
The Delta flight originated in Barcelona and was bound for Boston.
What type of aircraft was involved in the emergency landing?
The aircraft involved was an Airbus A330.
At which airport did the Delta flight land in Portugal?
The Delta flight made an emergency landing at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport in Porto, Portugal.

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