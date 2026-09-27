South Korea Demands Apology from Ukraine After North Korean POW Disclosure
South Korea-Ukraine Diplomatic Tensions Over POW Disclosure
Background of the Incident
SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office on Monday demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine, saying Kyiv unilaterally disclosed the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea despite a prior agreement to keep the matter confidential.
Confidentiality Agreement and Its Breach
The presidential office said Ukraine's subsequent denial that any confidentiality agreement existed was false and had damaged trust between the two governments.
Media Coverage and Official Statements
(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Mark Porter)