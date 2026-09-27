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South Korea demands apology from Ukraine over North Korean POW disclosure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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South Korea Demands Apology from Ukraine After North Korean POW Disclosure

South Korea-Ukraine Diplomatic Tensions Over POW Disclosure

Background of the Incident

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office on Monday demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine, saying Kyiv unilaterally disclosed the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea despite a prior agreement to keep the matter confidential.

Confidentiality Agreement and Its Breach

The presidential office said Ukraine's subsequent denial that any confidentiality agreement existed was false and had damaged trust between the two governments.

Media Coverage and Official Statements

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Seoul says Ukraine unilaterally broke an agreed confidentiality by publicly disclosing the transfer via President Zelenskyy’s UN speech—and then falsely denied any such agreement existed, harming bilateral trust and friendship (dcb0ucee30q2g.cloudfront.net).
  • South Korea emphasized that secrecy was essential to protect the safety of the POWs and their families, as well as broader diplomatic and security concerns (en.yna.co.kr).
  • The presidential office is reviewing possible additional measures in response, pending an official explanation and apology from Kyiv (dcb0ucee30q2g.cloudfront.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did South Korea demand an apology from Ukraine?
South Korea demanded an apology because Ukraine disclosed the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war despite an agreement to keep it confidential.
What was Ukraine accused of regarding North Korean POWs?
Ukraine was accused of unilaterally revealing the transfer of North Korean POWs to South Korea and later denying any confidentiality agreement.
How did Ukraine respond to South Korea's claims?
Ukraine denied that any confidentiality agreement existed about the North Korean POWs transfer.
What is the impact on South Korea-Ukraine relations?
The incident has damaged trust between the South Korean and Ukrainian governments.

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