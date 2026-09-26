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Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 26, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations

Iran Calls for Diplomacy After Trump Rejects Hormuz Peace Proposal

Diplomatic Efforts and Tensions Over the Strait of Hormuz

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Yomna Ehab, Parisa Hafezi and Menna AlaaElDin

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS/CAIRO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Iran on Sunday insisted that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the United States and Israel after US President Donald Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting.

Iran’s Stance on Diplomacy

 "Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on social media. "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

The Peace Proposal and US Response

Iran announced a peace proposal earlier this week at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators. Trump on Saturday said he rejected the plan and argued that desperation drives the Iranians’ push for an agreement on the key waterway.   

"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House. 

Role of Mediators

Despite Trump's public statements, mediators facilitating US-Iran talks with the United States have not officially relayed a US rejection of the plan, according to Araqchi.

"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them," Araqchi posted.  

US Economic Pressure

 The US has imposed an economic blockade on Iran to put pressure on Tehran to stop Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which have drastically reduced shipping through the area even as Trump repeatedly asserts that the US controls the waterway.

Media Reports and US Internal Views

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump had rejected the Iranian proposal, citing unnamed US officials.

It said Trump was privately skeptical that Iran would meet his demands and had told his staff that he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely after the November US midterm elections.

A US official had said earlier that discussions with Iran through mediators were "positive and constructive".

Impact of the Conflict on Oil and the Global Economy

CONFLICT HAS DISRUPTED OIL FLOWS, HARMED GLOBAL ECONOMY

The Iranians also engaged their Saudi rivals regarding the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the stakes of a seven-month-old conflict that has disrupted oil flows through a critical shipping lane and taken a toll on the global economy.

Details of the Proposed Deal

Araqchi told reporters at the United Nations on Friday the proposed deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause in regional fighting.

"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," Araqchi said. If the US were to agree, the warring parties could start wider talks "on mutually agreed subjects."

Potential Nuclear Program Discussions

That could potentially include discussions of Iran's nuclear program. Trump has said Tehran must never acquire a nuclear bomb, while a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would show no ​flexibility over its nuclear program even if the US accepted its peace deal.

Iran would grant no concessions over its rights, including ​enriching uranium or shipping its ​highly enriched uranium out ⁠of the country, the official said.

Statements from Iranian Leadership

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with the CBS show "Face the Nation", said Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear program and other issues, but would not accept "bullying or coercion".

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks,” Pezeshkian said, adding that it had already agreed that "we're not supposed to develop nuclear weapons".

History and Broader Regional Impact of the Conflict

Previous attempts at diplomacy have failed to end the war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks.

Since then the war has alternated between pauses and renewed strikes, killing thousands while degrading Iran's conventional forces and damaging Iran's already ailing economy.

Iran and its allies have retaliated by extending the conflict throughout the region. Iran has struck US allies in the Gulf with drones and missiles while its Houthi allies in Yemen have targeted Saudi interests. 

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Sergio Non and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s peace proposal, submitted during the UN General Assembly via Qatari mediators, offers to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. lifts its blockade and eases military pressure (investing.com).
  • President Trump reportedly rejected the Iranian proposal—according to the Wall Street Journal—though Iranian officials say they are still awaiting formal mediator feedback before making a decision (internazionale.it).
  • The conflict, ongoing since February, has severely disrupted global oil flows through one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes, amplifying economic pressure on both sides (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's stance on resolving its conflict with the US?
Iran insists that only a diplomatic solution can resolve its conflict with the US and Israel, rejecting war and emphasizing negotiations.
What proposal did Iran make regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending fighting, contingent on their conditions being met and communicated through mediators.
Why did President Trump reject Iran's peace plan?
President Trump rejected Iran's proposal, citing skepticism about Iran meeting US demands and suggesting the Iranians were desperate for a deal.
How has the conflict affected global oil flows?
The conflict has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane, harming the global economy.
Is Iran open to discussions about its nuclear program?
Iran is open to talks on its nuclear program but refuses to accept pressure, threats, or concessions over its nuclear rights.

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