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Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia hits Ukraine's largest mobile provider, strikes data centres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Russia Strikes Ukraine's Largest Mobile Provider and Data Centres, Disrupting Services

Overview of Recent Attacks on Ukrainian Communications Infrastructure

Strikes on Kyivstar Headquarters

KYIV, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia hit the headquarters of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider on Sunday, the company told local media, as Moscow continued a bombardment of Ukrainian data centres and communications infrastructure.

Kyivstar told Interfax Ukraine news agency that its head office in Kyiv had been hit, but there were no casualties.

Attacks on Vodafone Ukraine and Other Providers

Vodafone Ukraine Data Centre Targeted

Russia's defence ministry also said on Sunday it hit a data centre belonging to Vodafone Ukraine, the country's second-largest cell network provider. 

Vodafone Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment.

Wider Impact on Internet Providers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia struck a data centre in Kyiv twice on Sunday morning, wounding two children and an adult.

Moscow has also hit data centres belonging to Ukrainian internet providers over the past week, causing service outages to about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to Ukraine's digital ministry.

Ukrainian Government Response

Statements from Officials

"Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centres, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Rapid alerts about missile and drone threats are essential - they save lives," Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X on Wednesday. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyivstar’s HQ in Kyiv was hit with no casualties reported, though operational risks rise.
  • Vodafone Ukraine’s data centre was also targeted amid broader attacks on internet infrastructure.
  • The strikes follow a wave of attacks including the Sept 23 data‑centre hits that left ~100,000 households offline, highlighting escalating threats to civilian comms networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian mobile providers were hit by Russian attacks?
Russia struck the headquarters of Kyivstar and a data centre belonging to Vodafone Ukraine.
Were there any casualties during the Kyivstar headquarters strike?
No casualties were reported when the Kyivstar HQ in Kyiv was hit.
What impact did the attacks have on Ukrainian communications?
The attacks caused service outages for about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the surrounding region.
Why is Russia targeting Ukrainian data centres?
Russia is targeting major Ukrainian data centres to disrupt information flow and communications infrastructure.
How did Ukrainian officials respond to these attacks?
President Zelenskiy and the digital ministry reported the strikes and emphasized the life-saving importance of rapid alerts.

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