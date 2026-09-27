GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Caddell Settles $35M Labour Probe at US Consulate Milan Site

Settlement Details and Investigation Overview

By Emilio Parodi

Financial Commitments and Worker Compensation

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - US builder Caddell Construction has formally committed to pay €30.941 million ($35.24 million) in a probe into alleged worker exploitation at the site of the new US consulate in Milan, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The Alabama-based construction giant undertook to pay nearly €20 million to workers in overtime, accommodation reimbursements and compensation for non-material damages, according to a document submitted by the firm to Milan prosecutors. It did not admit any liability.

Caddell did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement issued in June, Caddell said it was proactively cooperating with judicial authorities and was "committed to treating and paying workers fairly".

Company Background

The company specialises in large-scale projects, including contracts for US embassies and military facilities.

Labour Exploitation Allegations

Caddell Construction's Italian unit was placed under investigation for alleged labour exploitation and put under judicial administration on May 29, a measure upheld by a judge two weeks later.

Milan prosecutors and Italy's Carabinieri police accused the company of recruiting workers in India through an intermediary based in New Delhi and employing them on "exhausting shifts, underpaid, without safety protections and under the constant threat of dismissal".

Payments to Authorities

The company has also agreed to pay more than €7 million to Italy's social security agency INPS and almost €4 million to the Labour Inspectorate, the document showed.

Company's Position on Settlement

In the letter to Milan prosecutors, signed by Caddell Construction executive officer Michael Angelo Ranieri and reviewed by Reuters, the US company stressed that its commitments did not amount to any admission of wrongdoing.

"Furthermore, they do not imply any acceptance of the legal and factual assessments made by the authorities involved," it added.

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Case Dismissal and Worker Protections

CASE AGAINST COMPANY SET TO BE DISMISSED AFTER PAYMENT

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the agreement involves the regularisation of around 500 workers, the recognition by the Italian state of residence permits for 270 foreign workers and unemployment benefits for 60 workers who had been dismissed.

One of the two sources said that, once the payments had been made, Milan prosecutors were expected to seek the dismissal of the case against Caddell's Italian unit.

The source added that prosecutors were expected to pursue plea bargain agreements with two Caddell executives arrested as part of the investigation.

Project Timeline and US Response

Construction on the US consulate in Milan started in 2022. The contract was worth almost $210 million and work was initially scheduled to finish in 2025, but this date was subsequently put back to 2028.

A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters in June that US law enforcement was cooperating with the Italian authorities, and that "the US government does not tolerate labour exploitation".

Broader Context of Labour Investigations in Italy

Impact on Employment Rights

This is the latest in a series of labour exploitation investigations conducted in recent years by Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari.

The probes have forced companies to grant fuller employment rights to more than 60,000 workers and enabled authorities to recover more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion), while also fuelling a heated debate over whether Italy's judiciary is overstepping its role.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8779 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The settlement includes nearly €20 million to workers for overtime, accommodation and non-material damages, plus over €7 million to INPS and almost €4 million to the Labour Inspectorate (investing.com).
  • The Italian unit was under judicial control since May, with management oversight and regularisation of some 500 workers; judicial control was upheld by a judge in June (investing.com).
  • The agreement is expected to lead prosecutors to drop the case against the Italian unit, while Caddell hasn’t admitted liability and continues to assert cooperation and fair treatment of workers (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Caddell Construction agree to pay $35 million in Milan?
Caddell agreed to pay $35 million to settle a labour exploitation probe at the US consulate construction site in Milan, compensating workers and authorities.
Did Caddell Construction admit to wrongdoing in the labour probe?
No, Caddell Construction did not admit liability. The company stated the payment does not imply acceptance of the legal or factual assessments by authorities.
How are the funds from the settlement being allocated?
Nearly €20 million is allocated for workers in overtime and damages, over €7 million to Italy's social security agency INPS, and almost €4 million to the Labour Inspectorate.
What are the implications for foreign workers in this case?
The agreement includes regularisation of around 500 workers, recognition of residence permits for 270 foreign workers, and unemployment benefits for 60 dismissed workers.
Will the case against Caddell's Italian unit continue after payment?
Once the settlement is paid, Milan prosecutors are expected to seek dismissal of the case against Caddell's Italian unit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Image for Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller

Soccer-World champions Spain punish England errors to win Nations League thriller

Image for Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity

Soccer-Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity

Image for At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022

At UN, Russia and Germany's top diplomats hold first talks since 2022

Image for Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote

Soccer-Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote

Image for UK's Burnham says it is crucial to have stability in public finances

UK's Burnham says it is crucial to have stability in public finances

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK to confirm homebuying loan scheme in October budget
UK to confirm homebuying loan scheme in October budget
Image for UK's Heathrow airport says planned third runway may be delayed until 2039
UK's Heathrow airport says planned third runway may be delayed until 2039
Image for Soccer-Man City chairman rallies fans after reports club found guilty of 114 charges
Soccer-Man City chairman rallies fans after reports club found guilty of 114 charges
Image for Swiss finance minister says unlikely UBS would leave its home base
Swiss finance minister says unlikely UBS would leave its home base
Image for German minister calls for expedited deportation in mass border crossings
German minister calls for expedited deportation in mass border crossings
Image for Apax nears deal to buy Warburg Pincus' Odido stake, FT reports
Apax nears deal to buy Warburg Pincus' Odido stake, FT reports
Image for Azerbaijan signs investment agreements worth more than $10 billion 
Azerbaijan signs investment agreements worth more than $10 billion 
Image for Analysis-Venezuela president returns from US visit with no deals, no firm election date
Analysis-Venezuela president returns from US visit with no deals, no firm election date
Image for Swiss National Bank's Schlegel watching hot weather impact on food price inflation
Swiss National Bank's Schlegel watching hot weather impact on food price inflation
Image for Monzo in talks on sale to Nubank at about £10 billion valuation, Sky News reports
Monzo in talks on sale to Nubank at about £10 billion valuation, Sky News reports
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI works to understand full scope of agent activity as user data leak emerges
Exclusive-OpenAI works to understand full scope of agent activity as user data leak emerges
Image for Venezuela's promised elections face long delays, sources say
Venezuela's promised elections face long delays, sources say
View All Finance Posts