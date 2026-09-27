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Police declare major incident at UK's Fairford air base, used by US air forces - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Police declare major incident at UK's Fairford air base, used by US air forces

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Police Declare Major Incident at RAF Fairford, Heightening Security Concerns

Heightened Security and Arrests at RAF Fairford

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they had arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and the army was examining a number of vehicles after security was stepped up at a British air base used by US air forces in southwest England.

US Air Force Operations and UK Government Authorization

The British government gave authorisation to the US to use RAF Fairford to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Emergency Response and Local Impact

A Reuters eyewitness said armed police were blocking access to the main gate of the base. Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the village of Fairford near the base.

Evacuations and Army Involvement

"A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act," Gloucestershire police said in a statement, referring to a village near the air base.

"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles."

Official Statements and Security Measures

A spokesperson for the US Air Force said they would not discuss specific force protection measures.

"The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families," the spokesperson said.

"We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families."

Broader Security Context and International Tensions

Britain said in July its armed forces were ​ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a warning not to allow US bombers to ‌fly from Fairford.

British ministers have also briefed providers of critical infrastructure of the threat posed by Russia, with the government increasingly concerned about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks. Russia denies mounting hybrid attacks on Western nations.

(Reporting by Toby Shepheard and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Several men arrested under the Explosives Act prompted a major incident declaration and evacuation in nearby Whelford.
  • The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team is examining multiple vehicles amid stepped‑up security at RAF Fairford.
  • RAF Fairford is a key UK base hosting US strategic bombers for defensive strikes on Iranian missile sites under a UK‑US agreement.
  • The heightened security underscores the elevated threat environment following Iran’s warning that US‑used bases are legitimate targets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a major incident declared at RAF Fairford?
A major incident was declared after arrests were made under the Explosives Act and the army examined vehicles amid heightened security.
Who was arrested at the Fairford air base incident?
Several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act near RAF Fairford.
What is the significance of RAF Fairford?
RAF Fairford is a British air base used by US air forces, notably for deploying strikes on Iranian missile sites.
How have the UK and US responded to security threats at Fairford?
The UK and US have heightened security, with emergency services present and regular force protection assessments.
What other threats are mentioned in relation to the Fairford incident?
The UK government also addressed threats from Iran and concerns about possible sabotage and cyberattacks from Russia.

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