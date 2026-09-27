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UK's Burnham pledges to offer social care reform at next election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham pledges to offer social care reform at next election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Finance Politics UK social care

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Pledges UK Social Care Reform by 2029 Election

Burnham Outlines Vision for Social Care and Economic Challenges

By Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill

Burnham’s Social Care Commitment

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged on Sunday to present his proposal to tackle Britain's social care crisis at the next national election, saying it would be free at the point of use, with the cost spread across the population.

At the beginning of his first Labour Party conference as prime minister, Burnham used an interview with the BBC to set out his plans for social care, a pricey issue he said resonated for him after his father died earlier this month in a care home.

Timing of the Social Care Plan

Yet, despite saying it was one of his priorities, the former Manchester mayor said he would not present his social care plans until the next national election, due by mid-2029, offering some relief to a government wanting to avoid the prospect of major tax rises.

Burnham’s Approach and Political Strategy

Leadership and Public Commitment

BURNHAM PROMISES TO 'RIP THE PLASTER OFF'

"I am going to go show leadership on this issue ... I won’t dodge the difficult questions. I am going to rip the plaster off, if I can put it that way, because someone has to do it," he said.

"I will put that plan to the public at a general election. That will be where the plan will gets tested ... I am prepared to put myself in that position recognising it may be difficult or unpopular with some."

Historical Context of Social Care Reform

Several British prime ministers have tried, and failed, to reform social care, a system which often sees those being looked after in care homes having to sell their property or get into debt to cover sky-high costs.

Funding and Political Implications

Burnham was reticent over how he would exactly fund his plans, but by delaying social care reform until the next election, he has offered his finance minister, John Healey, a bit of room for manoeuvre before the budget on October 28.

Labour Party Conference and Broader Economic Issues

Inspiring Hope and Addressing Challenges

Instead, Burnham wants the conference in the English city of Liverpool to inspire a sense of hope for a party, which under his predecessor Keir Starmer had seen its popularity plummet.

Emphasising what he described as the good news stories in Britain, with the cities of Liverpool and Manchester showing healthy economic growth rates, Burnham will know there are equally difficult decisions coming down the track.

Economic Pressures Facing the Government

The cost of borrowing is at high levels, the welfare bill is ballooning, energy costs are rising and Burnham and Healey need to fill a £4.7 billion gap in the Defence Investment Plan, a blueprint that some defence experts say does not go far enough in meeting Britain's promise to increase defence spending.

Burnham’s Broader Vision

Burnham said his desire first is to ease the pressure on the country, where many are suffering with the cost of living.

"I want the job because of what I can do with the job, and people won't be in any doubt about what I am trying to do," he said. "I am here to end a decade of drift and division that we've had since Brexit."

(Reporting by Elizabeth PiperEditing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham confirms his proposal for free‑at‑point‑of‑use social care will be brought to voters at the next general election, expected by mid‑2029, avoiding immediate tax‑rise pressure (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Social care reform has historically stalled under successive governments, often due to funding challenges and reliance on means‑testing, with key initiatives like lifetime cost caps repeatedly delayed or cancelled (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • By delaying his social care plans, Burnham gives Chancellor John Healey flexibility ahead of the October 28 budget, amid broader fiscal pressures including a £4.7 billion gap in the Defence Investment Plan that must be addressed (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Andy Burnham announce regarding social care?
Andy Burnham pledged to present a free-at-point-of-use social care reform plan at the next UK national election due by mid-2029.
How does Burnham plan to fund the proposed social care reforms?
Burnham has not provided specific funding details but indicated the cost would be spread across the population.
Why is social care reform a major issue in the UK?
Social care reform is crucial as many in the UK face high care home costs, often leading to debt or selling property.
When will details of the social care plan be released?
Details of Burnham's social care reform plan will be made public at the next national election, due by mid-2029.
How does Burnham's approach differ from previous leaders?
Unlike previous leaders, Burnham promises to directly address and lead on the issue, presenting plans for public testing at election time.

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