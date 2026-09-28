Momenta, Stellantis & Dongfeng Partner to Advance Intelligent Driving Technology
Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Intelligent Driving Solutions
Overview of the Partnership
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Momenta, a Chinese maker of autonomous-driving software, has agreed to work with a Stellantis joint venture to develop advanced driver-assistance technology, it said on Monday, adding Jeep and Peugeot to its growing roster of global brands.
In a statement, Momenta said it signed a global strategic partnership on Thursday to work with Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology (Wuhan) and the two Stellantis brands on intelligent driving technology.
Key Elements of the Agreement
- The two companies will jointly develop an advanced intelligent driving assistance system for new mass-produced Peugeot and Jeep models.
- The new technology will be deployed in China, Europe and other markets, helping drive the global smart mobility push of Stellantis' mainstream brands.
- Peugeot and Jeep will work with Momenta on product definition and co-development to create advanced driving assistance features aligned with their brand identities.
- Stellantis formed the joint venture with Dongfeng in August to better compete against Chinese rivals.
- The deal extends Momenta's push beyond its mainstay customers of German premium automakers.
- Momenta's driver-assistance software has been used on the road in more than 1.2 million vehicles.
Industry Impact and Future Prospects
(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ju-min Park; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Jamie Freed)