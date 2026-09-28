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Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Momenta, Stellantis & Dongfeng Partner to Advance Intelligent Driving Technology

Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Intelligent Driving Solutions

Overview of the Partnership

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Momenta, a Chinese maker of autonomous-driving software, has agreed to work with a Stellantis joint venture to develop advanced driver-assistance technology, it said on Monday, adding Jeep and Peugeot to its growing roster of global brands.

In a statement, Momenta said it signed a global strategic partnership on Thursday to work with Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology (Wuhan) and the two Stellantis brands on intelligent driving technology.

Key Elements of the Agreement

  • The two companies will jointly develop an advanced intelligent driving assistance system for new mass-produced Peugeot and Jeep models.
  • The new technology will be deployed in China, Europe and other markets, helping drive the global smart mobility push of Stellantis' mainstream brands.
  • Peugeot and Jeep will work with Momenta on product definition and co-development to create advanced driving assistance features aligned with their brand identities.
  • Stellantis formed the joint venture with Dongfeng in August to better compete against Chinese rivals.
  • The deal extends Momenta's push beyond its mainstay customers of German premium automakers.
  • Momenta's driver-assistance software has been used on the road in more than 1.2 million vehicles.
Industry Impact and Future Prospects

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ju-min Park; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Momenta partners with Stellantis JV and brands Peugeot and Jeep to co‑develop ADAS tech for new production models, targeting deployment in China, Europe and other markets.
  • This deal extends Momenta’s client base beyond German premium OEMs, now encompassing Stellantis’ mainstream brands and reinforcing its global smart mobility push.
  • Momenta’s installed base has surpassed one million mass‑production vehicles by mid‑2026, backed by offerings like its R7 world model and broad OEM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are involved in the intelligent driving technology partnership?
Momenta, Stellantis, and Dongfeng are collaborating through a joint venture to co-develop intelligent driving technologies.
Which vehicles will benefit from the new driver-assistance technology?
The advanced driver-assistance system is being developed for new mass-produced Peugeot and Jeep models.
Where will the new intelligent driving technology be deployed?
The technology will be deployed in China, Europe, and other global markets.
What is the goal of the Stellantis-Dongfeng-Momenta partnership?
The goal is to drive global smart mobility by developing innovative intelligent driving features aligned with Jeep and Peugeot brand identities.
How many vehicles currently use Momenta's driver-assistance software?
Momenta's driver-assistance software has been used in more than 1.2 million vehicles.

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