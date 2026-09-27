German Foreign Minister Meets Russian Counterpart Focusing on Security and Food Crisis

Key Outcomes and Discussions from the Germany-Russia Meeting

By Maria Martinez

Background and Context of the Meeting

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Sunday his decision to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was driven by security concerns and to address a growing food-export crisis.

Lavrov and Wadephul met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, marking the first such talks since before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Security Concerns and Direct Communication

Alleged Drone Deployment at Leipzig Airport

Wadephul said Russia's alleged deployment of armed drones at Leipzig airport had crossed a line and made it necessary to communicate directly that Germany was prepared to defend itself.

"Russia has to understand that we are ready to resist and to defend ourselves," Wadephul said in an interview with ARD.

Food Crisis and Black Sea Grain Exports

Diplomatic Efforts to Address Food Security

The meeting also came amid diplomatic efforts to revive Russia and Ukraine's Black Sea grain and energy exports that have been sharply curtailed by attacks on vessels and port infrastructure.

Global South's Concerns and Calls for Ceasefire

"A number of colleagues, especially from the Global South, asked me to speak with Russia," Wadephul said, citing this as the second reason for the talks.

"There is a threat of famine there, and that is why I am advocating for a ceasefire in the Black Sea," he added.

Diplomatic Relations and Reactions

State of Germany-Russia Relations

Relations between Moscow and Berlin, a close ally of Ukraine, have been frozen since the Russian invasion and Wadephul said this diplomatic silence had been necessary.

"But now the time had come when I believed we needed to talk," Wadephul said.

Lavrov's Response and Ongoing Tensions

In a sign of the continued frostiness, Lavrov told a news conference that he had learned nothing new from his German counterpart that Berlin had not already said publicly.

"I told him that frankly ... you could just have called me and said: 'read my statement'," Lavrov said.

Wadephul responded by saying that was how someone reacts when they have no arguments and are in a rather weak position.

"Russia cannot explain to the world why it is continuing this war," Wadephul said, adding: "It is senseless, it costs thousands of lives."

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Alexander Smith)